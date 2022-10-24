It's been another beautiful day across SE Texas with high pressure bringing quiet weather across the state. After a chilly start Thursday morning, we should warm nicely to near 80 by the afternoon. Big changes roll in Friday as another storm system brings widespread rain and the threat for a few stronger storms. That means soggy weather for festivities leading up to the world series Game #1 Friday at Minute Main Park. Rain should start to taper off late Friday night with pleasant, sunny and dry weather expected for the weekend. Tropics are fairly quiet but we are monitoring one tropical wave north of Puerto Rico that could develop and head towards Bermuda.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO