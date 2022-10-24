Read full article on original website
Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
Lower wages and burnout worsening home nursing shortage for families
Houston - Families with medically dependent children, and seniors who require care at home, are struggling to find home care nurses. Lower wages and burnout, however are making the nursing shortage worse. Advocates say home nursing care wages, often paid through Medicaid and set by the state, are just too...
Animal loving teen looking for new home
HOUSTON - November is National Adoption Month, and of the hundreds of kids waiting to be adopted in the Houston area, many of them are teenagers. Josh just turned 13 years old. He loves sports, art, photography and especially animals. "What I like about dogs and cats and horses is...
Is Texas Safe? Not so much, according to a recent survey by WalletHub
HOUSTON - Every person likes to feel safe, but a recent study claimed Texas is one of the least safe states in the U.S. The study was conducted by WalletHub, which looked at several key safety indicators ranging from assaults, unemployment, and vaccinations. Its findings showed Texas to be the...
2 Texas cities ranked among top 20 Best Baseball Cities: report
HOUSTON - Baseball is believed to be America's pastime, the sport that defines America the most, playing a massive role in the country's culture overall. And a recent survey by WalletHub found two cities in Texas to be ranked among the top 20 cities for Baseball. How to watch the...
One Texas city ranked among top 15 best places for Halloween
LAREDO, Texas - Halloween is just around the corner and while all across Texas people are getting into the spirit of spooky season, one Texas city ranked among the top 15 best places for celebrating. ACROSS TEXAS: Texas pizzeria displays 'Jeffery Dahmer Special' pizza for Halloween. According to WalletHub, Laredo...
Thursday morning weather forecast
It's been another beautiful day across SE Texas with high pressure bringing quiet weather across the state. After a chilly start Thursday morning, we should warm nicely to near 80 by the afternoon. Big changes roll in Friday as another storm system brings widespread rain and the threat for a few stronger storms. That means soggy weather for festivities leading up to the world series Game #1 Friday at Minute Main Park. Rain should start to taper off late Friday night with pleasant, sunny and dry weather expected for the weekend. Tropics are fairly quiet but we are monitoring one tropical wave north of Puerto Rico that could develop and head towards Bermuda.
