Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever
Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
Ben Simmons was yelled at to shoot by his teammates, and got told he’s ‘too small’ by Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ben Simmons’ rough start hit a new low against the best player in the world and perhaps the favorite to win the 2023 NBA championship when the Brooklyn Nets faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Bucks ran away with a 110-99 victory that caused head coach Steve Nash to lose his mind while getting ejected and Simmons to face a new round of humiliating highlights after another forgettable performance.
NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World
Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Warriors become Forbes’ top-valued NBA franchise, leaving Iguodala to wonder if Curry is getting a piece
The Warriors were the top team on the basketball floor in the NBA last season. And while this season is just getting underway, they’ve already ascended to a much harder-to-crack top spot: most valuable franchise. Golden State took over the top spot in Forbes’ rankings of NBA teams by...
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green are among the most disliked players in the NBA.
Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time
Tim Duncan never lost against 464 NBA players.
Fan Records Video Of A Furious Steve Nash On His Way To The Locker Room
The Brooklyn Nets are not off to a good start to the 2022-23 NBA season. On Wednesday night, they lost by a score of 110-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin, so they are now just 1-3 in their first four contests. During the loss to the Bucks, head coach...
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Golden State Warriors History: Kobe Bryant Was Almost A Warrior
Golden State Warriors made a huge mistake when they didn't draft Kobe Bryant.
Charles Barkley Reveals What He Told The Suns During Trade Talks With Kevin Durant: "Do They Want Booker And Chris Paul? They're Like No... Well, Give It To Them Then!"
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals the Suns could have landed Kevin Durant this offseason without trading away Devin Booker or Chris Paul.
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
Michael Jordan was superior in the NBA Finals, and a lot better than Scottie Pippen.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is the Real NBA GOAT —Just Ask Former Lakers Teammates James Worthy and Byron Scott
Former LA Lakers stars James Worthy and Byron Scott agree that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the best basketball player ever. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is the Real NBA GOAT —Just Ask Former Lakers Teammates James Worthy and Byron Scott appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Shaquille O’Neal brushes aside ‘mental health theory’ with Ben Simmons: ‘I know a person that can play and a person that can’t play’
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has finally made his long-awaited return to the NBA court this season, but things have not gone according to plan. Simmons has seemed out of sorts in many games this season, and he is averaging a paltry 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest despite playing 31.0 minutes per game.
Wizards Fit Check [October 28, 2022]
Kyle Kuzma brought the colorful vibes with this sweater and flip-flop sandals.
"The Lakers Are Wasting LeBron James' Final Years Just Like They Did With Kobe Bryant," NBA Fan Urges The Lakers For Changes
NBA fans want the Lakers to make some changes to the team otherwise they believe the organization will waste the final years of LeBron James similar to what happened with Kobe Bryant.
LeBron James dropping the Dallas Cowboys over ethical reasons yet somehow rooting for the Cleveland Browns? Who wants to tell him?
Noted frontrunner LeBron James has switched his NFL allegiances because it’s clear the Cowboys aren’t going to win the Super Bowl — oh, wait. He’s actually dropping Jerry Jones and Dallas because of the owner’s stance on players kneeling. If the story stopped there — and of course, it doesn’t because there are levels to this shit — it’s a laudable reason to stop supporting a team that he really didn’t have any reason to root for other than they were really good when he was growing up, like the Yankees, who James also is a fan of.
Caron Butler believes example Miami Heat have set with Udonis Haslem should be blueprint across NBA
Though there are a lot of NBA fans and pundits who seem to not really understand or agree with the Miami Heat’s decision to keep leader Udonis Haslem on the active roster, current and former NBA players appear to think very differently. In fact, former Heat forward Caron Butler...
Bill Simmons On The Impact Of Kobe Bryant On LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony After Playing On The Redeem Team: "LeBron Wins The MVP, Wade Has The Best Season He's Ever Had, Carmelo Almost Makes The Finals."
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony benefitted a lot from spending time around Kobe Bryant during the 2008 Olympics.
