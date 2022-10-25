ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
TheStreet

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Cancer Risks

A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, federal regulators said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. Nitrosamines are common in water...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Tri-City Herald

More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity

The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. Exactly what blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A...
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.

