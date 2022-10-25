ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

Related
wgbh.org

Healey pledges to veto attempts to divert millionaires tax revenue

Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday on Boston Public Radio that, if elected governor, she would veto any effort by the Legislature to divert funds raised by the so-called millionaires tax away from their intended purpose of bolstering state education and transportation spending. That, of course, is a double “if”:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, explained

What is Question 1 on the general election ballot?. Question 1 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of the adoption of an amendment to the constitution summarized below, which was approved by the General Court in joint sessions of the two houses...”. Known as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Either Leah Cole Allen or Kim Driscoll will be the next lieutenant governor. How do they compare?

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and former State Rep. Leah Cole Allen differ on a number of issues. Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are entering the home stretch of their campaigns to succeed Charlie Baker as the next governor of Massachusetts. Through two debates, many interviews, and ubiquitous advertising, residents are learning a lot about Healey and Diehl.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
SALEM, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy