Chapter 62F tax refunds for MA taxpayers begin distribution Tuesday
The Baker Administration announced Friday that first checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F will begin distribution as early as Tuesday for some residents.
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll reaffirms Healey's dominant lead over Diehl in Massachusetts governor's race
NEEDHAM, Mass. — With early voting and mail-in voting already underway across Massachusetts, a new poll reaffirms that the Governor's office is likely to be handed over to a Democrat for the first time since 2015. A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found that 61% of those polled said they...
Poll: Maura Healey retains strong lead, Geoff Diehl disputes results
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, continues to trounce her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state representative, in polls surrounding the fast-approaching gubernatorial race. Some 59% of respondents in a new poll released Friday said they would vote for Healey, compared to 32%...
wgbh.org
Healey pledges to veto attempts to divert millionaires tax revenue
Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday on Boston Public Radio that, if elected governor, she would veto any effort by the Legislature to divert funds raised by the so-called millionaires tax away from their intended purpose of bolstering state education and transportation spending. That, of course, is a double “if”:...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, explained
What is Question 1 on the general election ballot?. Question 1 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of the adoption of an amendment to the constitution summarized below, which was approved by the General Court in joint sessions of the two houses...”. Known as...
Massachusetts has 120 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
A list of school districts in Massachusetts with the slowest internet speeds.
Governor Baker expects economic development bill in the “next couple of weeks”
After spending nearly two months at loggerheads, there's a chance top Democrats reach a breakthrough on their stalled economic development and tax relief bill ahead of the Nov. 8 election, at least in Gov. Charlie Baker's view.
Either Leah Cole Allen or Kim Driscoll will be the next lieutenant governor. How do they compare?
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and former State Rep. Leah Cole Allen differ on a number of issues. Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are entering the home stretch of their campaigns to succeed Charlie Baker as the next governor of Massachusetts. Through two debates, many interviews, and ubiquitous advertising, residents are learning a lot about Healey and Diehl.
Who is paying for all of the ads about 'millionaires tax' ballot question? What we know
Funds have been flowing freely into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the ballot questions being posed to Massachusetts voters this election season: Especially when it comes to Question 1, a constitutional amendment to raise the income tax rate for the state's highest earners. Proponents of Question 1 have...
Healey win would require Interim AG
The next person who will fulfill the job duties of attorney general, at least for a couple of weeks, might not be the one who wins the election.
williamsrecord.com
Mass. to vote on granting driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status
Ballot Proposition 4 will ask Massachusetts voters at the Nov. 8 general election whether they approve of the Work and Family Mobility Act, the state law that would allow undocumented individuals to obtain driver’s licenses and learner’s permits. The Massachusetts state legislature first passed the law on May...
WCVB
Voters in Massachusetts, California considering two very different versions of millionaires' tax
BOSTON — Voters in Massachusetts aren't the only ones deciding whether some of the richest residents should be taxed at a higher rate. California also has a similar measure on the ballot. But the two measures are different in the ways they implement the new tax, the size of...
Group calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to resurrect proposal for free prison phone calls
Free prison phone calls were a point of contention between the legislature and the Governor during budget debates.
WBUR
Where the candidates for governor stand on this year's 4 ballot questions
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Next up in local celebrity Halloween costumes: our multi-platform editor Meghan Kelly's dog Bandit, in proper business casual attire. He'll be hard to top.
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds two Massachusetts ballot questions likely to pass, two remain a toss-up
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts voters are likely to amend the constitution and add at least one new law to the books in the upcoming election, but two other questions on the ballot remain locked in a tight race. A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found that 59% of voters said...
WCVB
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
Massachusetts Agrees to Pay New Hampshire $3.5 Over Property Tax Dispute
Massachusetts officials have agreed to pay New Hampshire officials $3.5 million to settle a property tax dispute that has been ongoing since 2014. Credit: Hal Bergman (Getty Images)
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
