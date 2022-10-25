ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane’s Official Cause of Death Revealed: Reports

Robbie Coltrane's official cause of death has reportedly been revealed. According to multiple U.K. outlets, the actor died following multiple organ failure. The death certificate detailed that Coltrane suffered from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block before his passing. It also noted that he was diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. The […]
People

Jonah Hill Says His Mental Health and 'Life Has Gotten Immeasurably Better' as a Result of Therapy

Jonah Hill opens up about therapy in his upcoming documentary Stutz, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 14 Jonah Hill is facing his mental health struggles head-on in his upcoming documentary, Stutz. The trailer for the film, which was directed by Hill, was released Monday and gives an inside look at the 38-year-old actor's unorthodox therapy session with his longtime friend and therapist Phil Stutz in an effort to shed light on the tools that can help those struggling with mental health. "I'm just gonna acknowledge how odd this endeavor is — a...
Deadline

Ralph Fiennes Calls “Verbal Abuse” Of ‘Harry Potter’ Author JK Rowling Over Trans Issues “Disgusting”

Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter film franchise, says the “verbal abuse” directed at Potter author JK Rowling over her statements on trans women is “disgusting” and “appalling.” “JK Rowling has written these great books about empowerment,” Fiennes says in an interview with The New York Times‘ Maureen Dowd, “about young children finding themselves as human beings. It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centred human being. The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling.” Rowling has come under considerable backlash in recent years for her comments on gender identity and trans rights...
AOL Corp

Review: Henry Selick and Jordan Peele collaborate for rewarding and offbeat 'Wendell & Wild'

Animation fans have been waiting a while for a new film from stop-motion master Henry Selick, who prior to his Netflix movie “Wendell & Wild” hadn’t released a feature since 2009’s wonderful “Coraline.” The patience has been rewarded. “Wendell & Wild” — based on an original Selick idea, adapted into a screenplay alongside one of the project’s producers and stars, Jordan Peele — is as offbeat and personal as the director’s best.
NME

Ed Sheeran reveals plans for new documentary about his life

Ed Sheeran has revealed that a new documentary about his life is in the works. The singer, who is set to take his ‘Mathematics’ world tour into 2023, revealed that the film has already begun shooting. He told The Sun: “We are shooting a documentary at the moment...
NEW YORK STATE
ETOnline.com

JoJo Siwa Is a Dead Ringer for Draco Malfoy in Epic Halloween Transformation

Now that's magic! JoJo Siwa has already singlehandedly won Halloween after she transformed into Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy in a seriously impressive video. On Tuesday, 19-year-old performer, who recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, channeled the Slytherin bully in green-and-black robes, a gray cardigan and a green tie, acting out a famous scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where Malfoy meets Harry Potter for the first time. In the Potter film adaptations, Malfoy is played by British actor Tom Felton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy