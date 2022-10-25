Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World
Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Shuts Down Notion That Kyrie Irving Would Make A Difference For Lakers: "No One Is Scared Of Them If You Swap Out Russell Westbrook And Put Kyrie On The Team.”
After a summer full of rumors and speculation about their moves, the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't make any big trades to boost their level and settled with a couple of trades and signings that didn't really make a big difference. During the summer, Kyrie Irving was heavily linked with the...
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."
There was a time when LeBron James was once considered untouchable by the NBA community. To even consider trading him was, at one point, akin to committing treason. But, in Laker land, the severity of their situation has completely challenged the status quo. After failing to swap Russell Westbrook for...
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"
In Los Angeles, the 17x champs are still reeling after an 0-4 start to the season. Despite the best efforts of Lebron James and company, the Lakers remain winless after the first week of the new campaign. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has performed well enough on paper, but many fans are...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"
Before the 2022-23 NBA season started, the Brooklyn Nets were touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. But in the first five games of the season, the Nets aren't having a dream season at all. Following their OT defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have now fallen to a record of 1-4 to start the season.
Yardbarker
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theories about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a very rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player and playing 30 minutes per night.
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Robert Quinn contributions this year were not so great to suspect young Bears edge rushers will struggle in his absence.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
Yardbarker
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
Yardbarker
The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar
The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
Yardbarker
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
We have had some surprising results, as always, to start off the season, and the latest one came with the Golden State Warriors losing 120-113 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. It is still pretty early on in the season, but there is some cause for concern now for the Warriors.
Yardbarker
Astros Add A Key Reinforcement For The World Series
With the World Series beginning tonight at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros will be adding an extra reinforcement to their bullpen. Veteran left-hander Will Smith, who was with the Atlanta Braves last season when they defeated the Astros, has been activated and added to the Astros’ World Series roster.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He Almost Signed Michael Jordan Before Washington Wizards: "I Got To His Office And He Had All The Paperwork Ready"
Despite being one of the biggest winners in NBA history, both individually and collectively, the legendary player had a tumultuous career that included three retirements. MJ's tenure with the Chicago Bulls was incredible, as the player recorded one of the most impressive runs in the NBA, winning several scoring championships, titles, and individual awards.
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Comments / 0