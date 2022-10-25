ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre De Grace, MD

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 27

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Summer temperatures are a distant memory, but the splashes of fall colors and excellent fishing opportunities throughout Maryland more than make up for it. This is a wonderful time to be out with family and friends fishing for everything from trout to striped bass. Forecast Summary:...
MARYLAND STATE
Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek has reopened

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 24, 2022) – The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street has been reopened to all traffic following emergency repairs. The bridge, near the intersection of Cherry Hill Road and Route 24 (Rocks Road), is adjacent to the 4-H camp. It is a Harford County Historic Landmark, and the repairs were approved by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Gov. Hogan to invest millions in bicycle, pedestrian, trail projects across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. The million dollar investment is set to support projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions. The Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program, plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
VIDEO: Inside Coast Guard’s Bay Rescue Operations

As boaters, we know that if the Coast Guard shows up, chances are things have gone terribly wrong on the water. But this time, boaters and members of the public got a chance to see USCG in action when there wasn’t an active emergency. At last weekend’s Coast Guard Open House, people got to learn about the key missions that could someday save their life, from helicopter searches to open-water swimming rescues.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Police searching for missing Middle River 18-year-old

—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for an 18-year-old who has gone missing. Heaven Simons is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Heaven Simons’ whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground

Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
