Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
Farm fire near I-83 causes smoke in northern Baltimore County
An overnight fire on a Hereford-area farm has led to an elementary school closing early, and first responders are warning that smoke will be visible throughout the day in north Baltimore County.
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Route 30 in York County on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to PennDOT. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 between the Route 74/Dover/West York Exit and Apple Way shortly after 1:30 p.m., authorities say. At least three vehicles were involved in...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 27
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Summer temperatures are a distant memory, but the splashes of fall colors and excellent fishing opportunities throughout Maryland more than make up for it. This is a wonderful time to be out with family and friends fishing for everything from trout to striped bass. Forecast Summary:...
York County 18-Year-Old Will Donate Organs Following Deadly Strike By Maryland Driver
A community had been rallying for York County teen Dylan Flickinger after he was struck by a Maryland driver and seriously hurt, but on Thursday, Oct. 27, he was pronounced deceased by the York County coroner's office, as stated in a release on Friday, Oct. 28. The 18-year-old Hanover resident...
UPDATE: US 30 west reopened after crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 30 westbound in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash, according to a 511PA update from 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 27. According to 511PA, all lanes of US 30 westbound were closed near Mountville, Lancaster County. The highway was closed between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits for a […]
Brand new fire station opened in Pasadena, twice as big as old one
Today, there was a grand opening for a new fire station in Anne Arundel County. This "grand opening" has emphasis on the "grand."
belairnewsandviews.com
Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek has reopened
BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 24, 2022) – The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street has been reopened to all traffic following emergency repairs. The bridge, near the intersection of Cherry Hill Road and Route 24 (Rocks Road), is adjacent to the 4-H camp. It is a Harford County Historic Landmark, and the repairs were approved by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission.
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Hogan to invest millions in bicycle, pedestrian, trail projects across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. The million dollar investment is set to support projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions. The Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program, plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
Water Main Break Turns Into Eye-Catching Geyser In Baltimore, Forcing Road Closure
A water main break that sent liquids flying through the air in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon led to some traffic delays for area residents. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a spokesperson from the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association issued an alert advising that a stretch of Daisy Avenue was closed in Lansdowne.
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Standoff In Bel Air Ends With Deputies Shooting Armed Man Suffering An Episode: Sheriff
Sheriff’s deputies in Harford County were forced to shoot a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he was involved in a standoff and refused to comply with demands while armed with a gun, according to authorities. William Lee Hawkins, 41, was shot and airlifted to a Maryland hospital...
VIDEO: Inside Coast Guard’s Bay Rescue Operations
As boaters, we know that if the Coast Guard shows up, chances are things have gone terribly wrong on the water. But this time, boaters and members of the public got a chance to see USCG in action when there wasn’t an active emergency. At last weekend’s Coast Guard Open House, people got to learn about the key missions that could someday save their life, from helicopter searches to open-water swimming rescues.
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Harford County woman convicted in quadruple fatal fire
A jury convicts a Harford County woman of arson and murder after a quadruple fatal fire in Edgewood back in 2019.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River 18-year-old
—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for an 18-year-old who has gone missing. Heaven Simons is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Heaven Simons’ whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground
Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hampden residents voice concerns on new development
Neighbors in Hampden gathered to discuss a new development coming to Elm Avenue. The proposed six story apartment building has caused a lot of frustration, which is why a community meeting was help.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
Annapolis, MD
