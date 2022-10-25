ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World

Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"

In Los Angeles, the 17x champs are still reeling after an 0-4 start to the season. Despite the best efforts of Lebron James and company, the Lakers remain winless after the first week of the new campaign. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has performed well enough on paper, but many fans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
The Associated Press

Irving says he embraces all religions, defends right to post

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving said Saturday he embraced all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the owner of the Brooklyn Nets said he was disappointed that Irving appeared to back an antisemitic film. “We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion,” Irving said during a tense postgame press conference. “I embrace all walks of life.” Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he was disappointed that Irving appeared to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.” The star guard for the Nets posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.” “The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it,” Nets coach Steve Nash said before their loss to Indiana, not divulging specifics of what that meant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"

The dream of every basketball fan out there is arguably to get a chance to spend a day with their favorite player. Well, if your favorite NBA player is the Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, then you are in luck. American integrated luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is providing this opportunity...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals He Almost Signed Michael Jordan Before Washington Wizards: "I Got To His Office And He Had All The Paperwork Ready"

Despite being one of the biggest winners in NBA history, both individually and collectively, the legendary player had a tumultuous career that included three retirements. MJ's tenure with the Chicago Bulls was incredible, as the player recorded one of the most impressive runs in the NBA, winning several scoring championships, titles, and individual awards.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar

The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has harsh criticism of Kevin Durant

“The thing that I’m noticing right away with Durant is that he used to get 30 [points] and that meant he dominated the game,” said Thomas. “Now his 30, it’s just 30. “Normally, when he got 30, it was like, ‘OK, the game’s over,’ and his team won,” continued Thomas. “Now it’s a 30 where you are still asking, ‘What happened?’ He’s still got great numbers. But the dominance in terms of ‘I get 30, [and] we win,’ it’s just not there any more.”
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless says Bears win on Monday Night was “not a fluke”

Skip Bayless joined NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan to talk about the Bears win over the Patriots. Skip Bayless may be one of the most reviled men in sports for some of his opinions but he spoke very highly not only of the Bears’ win over the Patriots, but the Bears potential under Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar

The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
PORTLAND, OR

