Edith Violet Lindberg, 99, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 at The Gables of Ammon, while she was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Edith was born, along with her twin sister, Eva, September 12, 1923, in Grant, Idaho, to Brandon and Ellen Clifford. Edith was the youngest of the twins. She met Rutger "Swede" Lindberg in San Francisco, California, where he was then stationed. On April 20, 1943, she married Rutger "Swede" Lindberg in Elko, Nevada. They welcomed their first child, Donna, who was born in San Francisco. After the war, they moved to Chicago, Illinois. Later on, Richard and Ellen were born. Edith and Swede decided they didn't want to raise their family in the big city and moved out to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they built their lives together with their six children: Donna (Brook) Haggard-Chase, Richard (Hilda) Lindberg, Ellen Yeary, Joel (Kathie) Lindberg, Steven (Loesje) Lindberg, and Brian Lindberg. After raising the family, Edith went to work for many years at different hospitals in housekeeping. After the passing of her beloved Swede in 1988, she kept working until almost 75 years of age. She loved helping people, especially her family. Many weekends the family gathered at her home where she enjoyed cooking and the company of family, especially the babies that eventually were introduced into the fold. Edith is survived by five of her children, eleven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Brandon and Ellen Clifford, her twin sister Eva, older sister Dorothy, baby sister Bonnie, brother Gordon, daughter Ellen, and granddaughter Dionne. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Jon Wood officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will held at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, as she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Condolences may be sent online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Edith 9/12/1923 - 10/25/2022Violet Lindberg.

