Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Lindberg, Edith
Edith Violet Lindberg, 99, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 at The Gables of Ammon, while she was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Edith was born, along with her twin sister, Eva, September 12, 1923, in Grant, Idaho, to Brandon and Ellen Clifford. Edith was the youngest of the twins. She met Rutger "Swede" Lindberg in San Francisco, California, where he was then stationed. On April 20, 1943, she married Rutger "Swede" Lindberg in Elko, Nevada. They welcomed their first child, Donna, who was born in San Francisco. After the war, they moved to Chicago, Illinois. Later on, Richard and Ellen were born. Edith and Swede decided they didn't want to raise their family in the big city and moved out to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they built their lives together with their six children: Donna (Brook) Haggard-Chase, Richard (Hilda) Lindberg, Ellen Yeary, Joel (Kathie) Lindberg, Steven (Loesje) Lindberg, and Brian Lindberg. After raising the family, Edith went to work for many years at different hospitals in housekeeping. After the passing of her beloved Swede in 1988, she kept working until almost 75 years of age. She loved helping people, especially her family. Many weekends the family gathered at her home where she enjoyed cooking and the company of family, especially the babies that eventually were introduced into the fold. Edith is survived by five of her children, eleven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Brandon and Ellen Clifford, her twin sister Eva, older sister Dorothy, baby sister Bonnie, brother Gordon, daughter Ellen, and granddaughter Dionne. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Jon Wood officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will held at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, as she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Condolences may be sent online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Edith 9/12/1923 - 10/25/2022Violet Lindberg.
Post Register
Moss, Bill
Bill Moss 8/6/1948 - 10/24/2022 -- James William "Bill" Moss, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 24, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Post Register
Cherlyn Kay Call
Cherlyn Kay Call 2/2/1945 - 10/25/2022 Cherlyn Kay Call, of Rigby Idaho, peacefully passed away on October 25, 2022 at her daughter's home in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born on February 2, 1945 to Edward Chester and Lucille (Price) Leavitt in Bingham Canyon, Utah. Cherlyn married Gene Boyd Olsen on...
Post Register
Harris, Reed
Reed Harris 5/20/1954 - 10/25/2022 Reed Harris, 68, of Idaho Falls, died October 25, 2022 at his home. At his request no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Post Register
White, Vicki
Vicki White 2/11/1941 - 10/27/2022 Vicki Dree White, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 27, 2022. Service arrangements are pending. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Post Register
Grasmick , Virginia
Virginia Grasmick passed away at her home on October 19,2022. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Mollie (Niedehaus) Grasmick, brothers Leo (Betty) and Jake (Mary), and sisters Carol and Lucille. Jeanie, as her family called her, was born in April 1941 in St. Anthony, ID the youngest of the five children. The family were immigrant farmers and she was surrounded by her maternal grandparents as well as numerous aunts,uncles, and cousins. She loved spending her youth on the farm. When her father could no longer work the farm and decided to retire, her parents bought a home in Idaho Falls taking Jeanie and brother Jake to the big city. She cared for both her parents until their deaths. She passed away in the same house her parents had purchased years earlier. Jeanie worked over twenty years in a finance office until they went out of business. She then worked for the INL at the site in the Arco desert until she retired. She loved her faith. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls for decades. She taught Sunday School classes for many years. Services will be held November 3rd 2022 at 1:00PM at The First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, Idaho Falls, ID, Pastor Phil Hagen officiating. A small luncheon follow. The family will have already had a private gravesite service so no other service will take place at the gravesite. She will be interred at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls,ID. The family asks that in lieu of flowers well wishers donate to charitable causes instead. Jeanie loved donating to Veterans organizations, her church, and Boys Town USA. Virginia Grasmick.
Post Register
Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations
BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
Post Register
Final media football poll marks start of state playoffs
With the last prep football media poll being released this week, it’s a sign that the state grid playoffs are about to get underway, and local action starts Friday night. All five Bingham County teams have landed spots in the playoff brackets. The only Bingham County teams making it into the top five of the media poll were in the 2A ranks, with Firth in the No. 4 spot and Aberdeen ranked fifth.
Post Register
Former Bingham County Sheriff gets 3 years probation, 10 days in jail for threatening to shoot woman
BLACKFOOT — The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it on Tuesday. District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered disgraced former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland's door.
Post Register
23-year-old male apprehended in Jefferson County for armed robbery
A male from Blountsville, Alabama was apprehended by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 24 for armed robbery of the Mountain River Vapor store located at 119 State St, Rigby, according to a release from Rigby Chief of Police Allen Fullmer. After receiving a call at 4:36 p.m., officers from...
Post Register
P&Z gives Honeybrook ‘do not approve’ recomendation
After tabling the issue on Sept. 27, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted to pass the divison 3 Honeybrook development on to the city council with a “do not approve” recommendation at their Tuesday meeting. This also comes after a work meeting on Oct. 11 when the...
Post Register
Opinion: D91 bond could significantly raise property taxes
As a senior citizen on a fixed income, I am very concerned about the substantially higher taxation that we are being subjected to first by just living here and having our properties' tax values skyrocket. And second with the impact that this current District 91 school bond will have on taxes for those owning properties, those renting and businesses renting commercial properties.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Playoff time
The first round of the football playoffs begin Friday. Here are the top storylines to watch for as the action heats up. In 5A, Rigby looks to be back on track after last week’s impressive 42-0 win over rival Madison.
Comments / 0