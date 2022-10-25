Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Ozark star Jason Bateman teams up with Jude Law for new Netflix series Black Rabbit
Ozark's Jason Bateman is returning to Netflix for a new limited series, which will see him star opposite Jude Law. Black Rabbit is also set to be directed by Bateman, while the two stars will act as executive producers on the show as well, according to Deadline. No plot details...
digitalspy.com
Vampire Academy ending explained — What's next for Rose and Lissa?
Vampire Academy finale spoilers follow. The protective wards are down and Strigoi have officially invaded the city, putting the entire Dominion at risk, in Vampire Academy's heart-wrenching finale. Led by Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway and Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir, these best friends have faced death, danger, and political...
digitalspy.com
Tomorrow’s Emmerdale to feature entire cast
If the article below is correct, in a unique episode, it’s apparently set to feature every single regular. That’s 65 credits - including Liv and Faith.. https://eastieoaks.com/2022/10/28/emmerdale-spoilers-cast-list-and-pictures-friday-28-october-2022/. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. That quote “hugely epic and much loved characters”…erm I mean they were liked weren’t they. This is a tad...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who shares "up-close" look at David Tennant's new costume
Doctor Who has shared an "up close" look at David Tennant’s costume, which he wore during Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of the show. In case you missed it, during Whittaker's last episode, she was regenerated into none other than David Tennant, much to the shock and delight of fans.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Danielle Harold explains why Lola's story has changed her
EastEnders spoilers follow. It’s an emotional time in Walford at the moment, with Lola Pearce finding out her brain tumour is indeed cancerous. Upcoming episodes will see the character undergo surgery in the hope of a full recovery, and actress Danielle Harold has spoken of how the storyline has changed her as a person.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star's The Serpent Queen has future revealed beyond season 1
The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton will return as Catherine de Medici in The Serpent Queen season 2. Ahead of the edgy historical drama's season 1 finale this weekend, Starz's president of original programming Kathryn Busby announced official news of the renewal. "The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story's Emma Roberts shares first look at new rom-com
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has provided fans with a first look at her upcoming rom-com Space Cadet. Roberts will play Rex, a party girl who enrols in a NASA training programme and discovers that her heart and street smarts could put her ahead of the other applicants. Taking...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power star lands next lead movie role in new comedy
Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark has booked her next movie role in a satirical comedy. The actress, also known for critically acclaimed horror Saint Maud, will star in The Fox alongside Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney (via Screen Daily). The directorial debut from Dario Russo, The Fox follows the heir...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale reveals Chloe and Kerry's shocking secret
Emmerdale has confirmed Kerry Wyatt is actually Chloe Harris's mother. This week, Chloe has hit rock bottom as Mackenzie has continued to try desperately to keep their one-night fling from coming out. Mack and Chloe had a fling earlier this year but he has demanded she leave him alone. Kerry...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star Zoe Saldaña teases “sweet departure” as Gamora
Zoe Saldaña has opened up on playing Gamora once again in the hotly-anticipated third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy. And judging by her comments, where she references a "sweet departure", this could be the last we see of her as the character. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said:...
digitalspy.com
The Peripheral star breaks down the meaning behind that haunting bee death
The Peripheral spoilers follow. The Peripheral actress T'Nia Miller has opened up about that haunting bee scene along with executive producer Lisa Joy. In the new Prime Video sci-fi thriller, Miller's character Cherise Nuland is referred to as the "Queen Bee whose sting you don't want to feel", and then later on there’s Grace's death scene – involving Cherise and bees.
digitalspy.com
Do you think the Kerry and Chloe storyline has a few similarities to Kat and Zoe from another soap
Well i was not expecting that tonight even though i thought Kerry was lying at first to stop her leaving the village. This storyline has a few similarities to one from another soap.where they reveal that they are their real mother. I wonder if they were always going to do this storyline or decided that a few weeks before it was revealed.
digitalspy.com
EE who remembers this awful storyline?
Wonder if Freddie will find out. A lot of people say kat and Alfies first stint was perfect and the toxicity started when she returned pregnant with Alfies cousin. I wondered which one you were going to choose. Posts: 16,846. Forum Member. ✭✭. 28/10/22 - 10:28 #3. It was a...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK reveals exit after iconic challenge Snatch Game
RuPaul's Drag Race UK spoilers follow. Le Fil has been axed from RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4. This week was the iconic challenge Snatch Game, where each queen has to perform an impression to make RuPaul laugh. Le Fil went with Netflix's Marie Kondo but it didn't get a positive reaction.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon season 2 won't air in 2023
House of the Dragon season 2 won't be flying onto our screens next year, sadly. This record-breaking Game of Thrones spin-off's future was decided after just one episode back in August, but the preparation, shooting days and post-production sessions a blockbuster show like this requires means that a fast turnaround won't be possible.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones releases new House Targaryen shirts for House of the Dragon
HBO has released new Game of Thrones House Targaryen shirts for House of the Dragon. New T-shirt and sweater designs have been unveiled following the season one finale of the prequel series over the weekend to hype the fire and blood unleashed by the Targaryen empire. The Fire and Blood...
digitalspy.com
Prey for the Devil gets crucified in first reviews
Prey for the Devil, the supernatural horror film that follows the story of a nun who trains to become a female exorcist, has critics and audiences divided as first reviews have essentially crucified this film. As of the time of writing this article, the film has a 23% critics score...
digitalspy.com
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on Hocus Pocus 2
The original cast of 1993's Hocus Pocus have shared their thoughts on the cult-classic's long-awaited sequel. While Hocus Pocus 2 brought back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as witchy trio Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, all the other OG characters (with the exception of Doug Jones' Billy Butcherson) didn't reprise their roles.
digitalspy.com
Loose Women's Andrea McLean admits to being a "reserve" Strictly contestant
Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed that she was a Strictly Come Dancing reserve one year, and is thankful that she never had to step up to the plate. Strictly has reserve celebrities on standby each year in case one of the stars has to drop out. Most famously, in 2019, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher stepped in to replace Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing after he injured himself just days before the launch show, and ended up winning the entire thing.
Comments / 0