Washington, DC

KTEN.com

White House on Ron Klain violating the Hatch Act: 'We are not perfect'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain violated the Hatch Act, saying that they take the provision seriously but that they "are not perfect." "Ron is very careful and takes the Hatch Act very seriously in his media appearances and...
KTEN.com

Democrats face tough choices as GOP's House offensive moves deep into blue terrain

The road to a Republican House runs through Rep. Tom Malinowski's district in northern New Jersey. But with fewer than two weeks before Election Day, Democratic groups in Washington seem to be shifting strategies to limit their losses by pumping money into bluer areas, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are unlikely to save the House.
OREGON STATE
KTEN.com

Feds warn that domestic violent extremists pose heightened threat to midterm elections

Federal officials on Friday warned that domestic violent extremists pose a heightened threat to the 2022 midterm elections, in a joint intelligence assessment sent to state and local officials and obtained by CNN. The bulletin, released by the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, US Capitol Police and National Counterterrorism Center,...
KTEN.com

Privacy law violations: who investigates and what are the consequences?

Privacy law violations: who investigates and what are the consequences?. Eighty-five percent of American adults say they go online daily—and 31% say they're online constantly—which is likely no surprise considering how much of our modern lives have become tethered to the internet. It's not only the hours we spend scrolling through our social media feeds, checking email, and streaming music playlists. Many of the businesses and services we use to send money, sign documents, view bills, schedule doctor appointments, or check our bank statements store our information digitally long after we've logged off. To protect all the countless pieces of our digital lives stored online, on the cloud, and on computer servers, privacy laws are critical to deterring theft and safeguarding our confidential information.
KTEN.com

3 More men found guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot

A jury in Michigan has found three men guilty of providing material support for a terrorist act and two other state charges related to the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were also convicted of gang membership and felony possession of...
MICHIGAN STATE

