Trump's lawyers have accepted service of House January 6 committee subpoena
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump and his lawyers have until November to 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoena and until November 14 to testify at a deposition.
Lindsey Graham tells Supreme Court that Fani Willis is in a 'rush' for his testimony
Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a new brief filed with the Supreme Court on Friday, says there's no rush necessary for his testimony to the Fulton County grand jury investigating 2020 election subversion plots in Georgia, as the senator asks the justices to block a subpoena while his legal challenge to it plays out.
Elena Kagan temporarily stays House Jan. 6 committee's subpoena for Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Lawyers for Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael Ward filed an emergency motion with the Supreme Court on Wednesday asking the justices to block a subpoena from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, for phone and text records. Hours after the filing, Justice Elena...
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"I don't think his crazy statements get as much pickup on Truth Social as they did on Twitter," Farah Griffin said of Trump on ABC's "The View."
White House on Ron Klain violating the Hatch Act: 'We are not perfect'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain violated the Hatch Act, saying that they take the provision seriously but that they "are not perfect." "Ron is very careful and takes the Hatch Act very seriously in his media appearances and...
Democrats face tough choices as GOP's House offensive moves deep into blue terrain
The road to a Republican House runs through Rep. Tom Malinowski's district in northern New Jersey. But with fewer than two weeks before Election Day, Democratic groups in Washington seem to be shifting strategies to limit their losses by pumping money into bluer areas, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are unlikely to save the House.
Feds warn that domestic violent extremists pose heightened threat to midterm elections
Federal officials on Friday warned that domestic violent extremists pose a heightened threat to the 2022 midterm elections, in a joint intelligence assessment sent to state and local officials and obtained by CNN. The bulletin, released by the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, US Capitol Police and National Counterterrorism Center,...
An elected official from Connecticut admitted to entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot: 'I wouldn't want to be arrested for it'
"I was there, I went inside there, and, you know, I didn't damage or break anything," Gino DiGiovanni said. "Obviously, you got the pictures to prove it."
Unnamed woman alleges Herschel Walker pressured her into an abortion in 1993
A woman who claims she was in a years-long romantic relationship with Herschel Walker says the Republican Senate nominee for Georgia pressured her into having an abortion in 1993, she announced at a press conference on Wednesday. The woman, referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, attended the...
Privacy law violations: who investigates and what are the consequences?
Privacy law violations: who investigates and what are the consequences?. Eighty-five percent of American adults say they go online daily—and 31% say they're online constantly—which is likely no surprise considering how much of our modern lives have become tethered to the internet. It's not only the hours we spend scrolling through our social media feeds, checking email, and streaming music playlists. Many of the businesses and services we use to send money, sign documents, view bills, schedule doctor appointments, or check our bank statements store our information digitally long after we've logged off. To protect all the countless pieces of our digital lives stored online, on the cloud, and on computer servers, privacy laws are critical to deterring theft and safeguarding our confidential information.
Biden's midterm closing message: Republican economic plans would 'create chaos'??
President Joe Biden stepped up his effort to paint Republicans as a threat to Americans' pocketbooks in a speech from upstate New York on Thursday, a closing argument that focuses less on his own accomplishments and more on what the GOP might do if they take control of Congress. Biden's...
Attempted attack on Pelosi raises questions on motive, family protections
The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, though law enforcement has still not disclosed a motive.
3 More men found guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot
A jury in Michigan has found three men guilty of providing material support for a terrorist act and two other state charges related to the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were also convicted of gang membership and felony possession of...
Police arrest and name suspect in burglary of Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign HQ
The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters earlier this week. Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked on one count of third-degree burglary, according to the department. On Wednesday night, a patrol officer saw a...
Obama endorses Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles
Former President Barack Obama endorsed Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles Saturday.
