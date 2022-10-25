ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory about violent Pelosi attack

New Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory Sunday about what happened the night US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked, underscoring concerns about the platform's future after he vowed it would not become a "free-for-all hellscape." Owner of Twitter: But have you considered this conspiracy theory?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy