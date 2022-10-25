The current complex state of car sales explained in 3 charts. New vehicles are pricey—but used vehicles may be even pricier. Such is the state of the car market in 2022. In fact, the cost of buying a vehicle, regardless of its condition, increased at the fastest rate in recorded history last year. How did the U.S. car market get here, and is there hope that price increases could slow down?

2 DAYS AGO