Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: A shocking midterm poll that’s got Democrats terrified isn’t all that it seems

Democrats yesterday woke up to a New York Times/Siena College poll with absolutely brutal numbers for them – and great news for Republicans: among likely voters, the GOP now leads in the generic ballot 49 to 45 per cent. That marks a shocking reversal since September, when Democrats held a one-point lead.The poll also showed that independent female voters had swung from preferring Democrats by a margin of 14 points to backing Republicans by 18. Meanwhile, 26 per cent of voters said the most important problem facing voters is the economy, and 18 per cent cited inflation; only five per...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman trails in Pennsylvania as polls look bleak for Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.However, a new poll shows Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in a new poll released after the pair’s sole debate earlier this week.Mr Fetterman since has addressed the impact that the stroke he suffered this year had on his performance at this week’s debate with Dr Oz, an event where he appeared to struggle at times when answering questions from the moderators.“Knew it wasn’t going to be easy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Michael Moore predicting blue ‘tsunami’ in response to Roe ruling

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is forecasting Democrats to keep control of Congress with a blue “tsunami” in this year’s midterms. With Election Day just two weeks away, Moore — who accurately predicted former President Trump’s 2016 win in the face of many pollsters who said otherwise — is anticipating a Democratic wave following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
HuffPost

Even Off The Ballot, Kyrsten Sinema Looms Large In Arizona

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is not on the ballot this November, but that hasn’t stopped her from playing a central role in Arizona’s marquee Senate and gubernatorial races. Sinema has strongly backed Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s bid for reelection, even as Republicans have repeatedly used her as a...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

"The future the GOP wants for all of America": Texas gun law unleashes deadly mayhem

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. These are just some of the ways critics are describing Texas' new law allowing people to carry handguns in public without a permit—a Republican achievement that many local officials say has already led to a spike in spontaneous shootings in highly populated parts of the state.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

New forecast predicts four key races are heading GOP’s way as Democratic struggles continue

With less than two weeks before Election Day, four key midterm races have shifted in the GOP’s favor, giving Republicans hope they can seize control of Congress in November. Two House races in California, as well as one in Oregon and a Senate race in Arizona, have been updated by election forecasters to reflect GOP gains, with many shifting from leaning Democratic to being deemed as toss-ups.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

New Polls Look At Key Senate Races

New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Forecast: All GOP on the Western front

NEW MIDTERM RATINGS UPDATE —Steve Shepard is out with the latest update of POLITICO’s 2022 forecast. Let’s begin with the headline: Five races are changing in this update, four of them in the GOP’s direction and one toward the Democratic candidate:. Arizona Senate: Lean D to...
ARIZONA STATE
