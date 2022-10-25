ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Builder’s remedy could allow thousands of new homes in California

Home developers stymied by regulations in California are roaring through a legal loophole known as the builder’s remedy – with cities and slow-growth groups preparing to push back. Developers employed the little-known legal tactic this fall for thousands of apartments planned in Santa Monica and Redondo Beach after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
therealdeal.com

Crescent links with NY casino REIT on plans for Austin resort

Texas might be getting a Canyon Ranch resort soon. Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate is partnering with NY entertainment firm VICI Properties to build a luxury resort near Austin, the Dallas Morning News reported. The property will be Canyon Ranch’s fourth US location and its first in the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Life science developer buys Downtown Austin site for $108M

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is coming to Austin. The Pasadena-based REIT has purchased the Teacher Retirement System of Texas office in Downtown Austin, federal filings show. The 3.8-acre site, comprising two parcels at 1001 Trinity Street and 1020 Red River Street, sold for $108 million. While Alexandria has not filed...
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Magna Hospitality snaps up South San Jose hotel for $16M

Magna Hospitality Group has paid nearly $15.8 million for a 115-room hotel in South San Jose with plans to convert it to a Hampton Inn. An affiliate of the Rhode Island-based hotel investor bought the Wingate by Wyndham San Jose hotel at 5190 Cherry Avenue, as part of a four-hotel portfolio, the San Jose Mercury News reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
therealdeal.com

JLL lists 49% equity share in Wells Fargo’s SF HQ for sale

Rumors about a potential sale of an equity stake in Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters arose last month, and TRD can now confirm those rumors are true: JLL has listed a 49 percent share in 333 Market Street for an undisclosed price. JLL did not immediately reply to a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
therealdeal.com

Home prices across the Bay Area plunge 18%, per Compass

The Bay Area home price plunge has gone from slippery to steep amid a rising tide of mortgage rates. An up to 7-percent drop in Bay Area home prices from spring to summer plunged to 17.5 percent this fall, the San Francisco Business Times reported. The median price of closed...
SANTA CLARA, CA
therealdeal.com

Kushner trashes Veris leadership to boost takeover bid

Kushner Companies lobbed a series of bombs at Veris Residential’s managment as it aims to take over the New Jersey landlord. Kushner accused leaders of Veris — formerly Mack-Cali Realty — of repeatedly making poor decisions and misleading shareholders. The family firm released a Powerpoint presentation Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy