Easton Police determine bomb threat at high school was ‘not credible,’ trace original message to alleged sender in Oklahoma

WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
whdh.com
Boston Police: 18-year-old student arrested in connection with gun found near school in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say an 18-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a gun that was found near Excel High School. The school was put in safe mode earlier Friday afternoon after the gun was found on a street nearby. The arrest comes just one day after...
whdh.com
Missing Raynham teen may have been lured from home by someone online, FBI joins search
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI has joined the search for the missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham whose loved ones believe she may have been lured from her home by someone online. Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and...
‘I’m speechless’: Boston elementary school student found with loaded gun
BOSTON — A child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying it but was not pointing it at anyone or anything. It is still unclear how...
whdh.com
Community gathers in Raynham for vigil as search for missing 16-year-old continues
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a church in Raynham for a vigil as the search for missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver continues. Colleen has been missing for nine days, and her family and officials asked the community to keep up the ongoing efforts to locate the teenager, whom they have not had any contact with.
whdh.com
Person arrested after spraying Boston Roche Brothers shoppers with cleaning products, trying to ignite them
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after Boston Police said she allegedly caused a scene in a Roche Brothers supermarket in Downtown Crossing. At around 4:41 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance in the grocery store. When they arrived, they were told that the suspect, later identified...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
First Responders Recover Body of 24-Year-Old Methuen Man in River Near Haverhill/Methuen Border
A 24-year-old Methuen man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday afternoon in Haverhill. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV Friday, “foul play is not suspected.” She said the man’s family was notified, but there are no current plans to release his name.
whdh.com
Colorblind father and son from Salem gifted glasses to see greater range of colors
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and son from Salem are now seeing autumn in New England through a new lens after receiving glasses that allow colorblind people to see a greater range of colors. Salem City Councilor Ty Hapworth and his 10-year-old son, who are both colorblind, are seeing...
NECN
‘Do Your Job': Consumers Who Lost Thousands of Dollars Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid sat in a Brockton courtroom and watched as the contractor he’d previously hired entered a not guilty plea to larceny. Last month, we told you how Reid and his wife had hired Steven Docchio to install a pool and patio in their East Bridgewater backyard. The couple saved up for the project as a therapy option for their 10-year-old son, who has autism.
whdh.com
Tewksbury Police make arrest in stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.
whdh.com
Tewksbury man arrested in connection with stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police have arrested a man after a Tuesday night stabbing, they said. Ricky Carl Stanichuk, 70, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday to a Woodland Drive home for a report of...
whdh.com
Two people hospitalized after stabbing in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened. The condition of the victims is...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
whdh.com
Norwood High School evacuated, closed due to gas leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak at Norwood High School has caused the building to evacuate, according to the school. After consultation with Norwood Fire and National Grid, school was canceled for the remainder of the day. Students will be able to take buses home. The Prospective Student Open...
NECN
Man Dies After Stabbing at Falmouth Home
A man has died after being stabbed Monday night on Cape Cod, authorities said Wednesday. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a home on East Falmouth Highway around 11:30 p.m. Monday, finding the victim, identified Wednesday as 29-year-old Corey Lowe, seriously injured. Lowe was taken to a Boston area hospital,...
whdh.com
First responders called to crash involving school bus in Blackstone
BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Blackstone halted traffic Thursday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the collision. Firefighters and police could be seen trying to clear up the scene at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets around 3:30 p.m., where an a vehicle appeared to be lodged beneath the front of a school bus.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
