Midland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating. Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night. Here is...
MIDLAND, TX
I Want Candy! More Hot Spots For Some Trick Or Treat Fun This Halloweekend!

Happy Halloweekend! Halloween lovers' time to shine has come. Time to throw on those elaborate Halloween costumes and head out for some trick-or-treating fun. I had a ton of fun at my first Halloween fall festival of the season a couple of days ago, and I had forgotten how much I love seeing the little ones in their costumes.
ODESSA, TX
Basin Bites: Spice up Thanksgiving with a Cajun feast

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -As amazing as a traditional Thanksgiving meal is, it’s fun to spice things up every now and again. The food truck Down South Seafood is helping you do that this holiday season by adding Cajun turkey and seafood stuffing to it’s catering menu. “Everybody likes it. Everybody that ever tried it says […]
MIDLAND, TX
The One Place in Midland That Needs a Light the Most? Tradewinds and Deauville

If you have been around Sam's and La Mision Restaurant in Midland then you know there is a dire need for a traffic light at Deauville Blvd and Tradewinds Blvd. Not only are the roads divided by a ravine, but it is becoming a very busy intersection thanks to all the growth and places to shop and eat that have been put in around the Scharbauer Sports Complex and all the hotels around it.
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
ODESSA, TX
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland

MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!

Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
MIDLAND, TX
Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring loses heartbreaker to Estacado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring fell to Lubbock Estacado 21-24 after the Matadors scored a late field goal. The Steers fall to 1-2 in District 2-4A Division I. They are tied for third with Andrews. The two go head to head in Week 11 at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium. Watch the video above for […]
BIG SPRING, TX
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest

Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
MIDLAND, TX
Disrespectful delivery upsets Andrews parents

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ashley and Waylon Wiley say they typically have good experiences with Amazon deliveries and think this was more of a case of a “bad apple” delivery driver. But that doesn’t change the fact that they’re upset that their son’s expensive Christmas gift wasn’t handled with care while being delivered. Caught on […]
ANDREWS, TX
Andrews family affected by house fire total loss

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A fire broke out that totaled the home and left a family in Andrews with only the clothes on their backs. What started as a normal Tuesday for Gloria Reyes, ended in despair. When she got home from work, she saw smoke in her home. Immediately she...
ANDREWS, TX
Enter If You Dare! Midland’s Haunted House Will Be Blacked Out This Weekend.

Age of Fear, Trail of Horrors is a family-owned operation. Amanda Zarate and her husband Victor Cortez are what you would call the ultimate Halloween enthusiast. “My four-year-old daughter already jokes about how she’s going to take over and be the boss,” Zarate said. MRT This couple is so into horrors and frights that they would throw a dinner party every time a new Michael Myers movie would come out. Zarate and her husband knew that Midland need an annual attraction that offered frights and screams. An attraction that was full of zombies, mummies, and vampires.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland, TX
