Miami, FL

Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Top Storylines for Phillies vs. Astros World Series

Over the next week-and-change, baseball's next World Series champion will be crowned. The 2022 iteration of the Fall Classic gets rolling Friday night, pitting the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies. It's a fascinating series on paper and could prove even better in practice. Let's break down the top storylines...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

MLBPA's Tony Clark on Lack of Diversity at WS: 'Not Going to Change Overnight'

Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros marked the first time since 1950 that neither World Series roster featured a Black player who was born in the United States. Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, spoke to Evan Drellich of The Athletic about...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

MLB World Series 2022: Astros vs. Phillies Preview and Game-by-Game Predictions

After nearly seven months, 2,430 regular-season games and 34 postseason duels, the 2022 Major League Baseball season all comes down to this unlikely World Series pairing. In one corner, you've got the Houston Astros. They won 106 games during the regular season and have gone a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs. It's their fourth World Series in six years, and no one can pretend to be surprised they've made it here.
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Phillies vs. Astros Game 2

A few players flexed their Most Valuable Player credentials in World Series Game 1, but none more than J.T. Realmuto. The Philadelphia Phillies catcher completed the come-from-behind 6-5 victory with a solo home run to right field in the 10th inning. Realmuto's blast was the last in a sequence of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Appears to Unfollow Yankees on Instagram, Twitter Ahead of Free Agency

It appears star slugger Aaron Judge has unfollowed the New York Yankees on both Twitter and Instagram as he gears up to become an unrestricted free agent this winter. Judge, who has spent his entire seven-year career in the Bronx, is expected to become one of Major League Baseball's highest-paid players ahead of the 2023 season after putting together an MVP-worthy 2022 campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Rockies Eyeing Mets FA Brandon Nimmo; Contract Estimated at $115-120M

Brandon Nimmo has spent his entire MLB career with the New York Mets, but the Colorado Rockies may look to change that for the 2023 campaign. Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported Wednesday that the outfielder is "on the Rockies' preliminary wish list" when it comes to free agency. It won't be an easy signing, though, as Danny Abriano of SNY reported Thursday "the Mets have interest in retaining Nimmo, who has expressed a desire to return."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

