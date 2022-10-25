BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. – Tennis isn't just a sport to The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley freshman men's tennis student-athlete Agustin Salazar. It's a family tradition. Salazar's father, Agustin, was once the third-best junior tennis player in Mexico and went on to play and coach for legacy institution Pan American University. Salazar's older brothers, David and Jorge, both excelled in high school tennis and went on to play collegiately for Lipscomb and Arkansas Fort Smith/St. Edward's, respectively.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO