Daytona Beach, FL

goutrgv.com

Men's Tennis Freshman Salazar to Compete With Mexico at 2022 Copa Amigos

BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. – Tennis isn't just a sport to The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley freshman men's tennis student-athlete Agustin Salazar. It's a family tradition. Salazar's father, Agustin, was once the third-best junior tennis player in Mexico and went on to play and coach for legacy institution Pan American University. Salazar's older brothers, David and Jorge, both excelled in high school tennis and went on to play collegiately for Lipscomb and Arkansas Fort Smith/St. Edward's, respectively.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Tennis Opens UIW Cardinal Classic On A High Note

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis head coach West Nott called his team's performance during Day 1 of the UIW Cardinal Classic on Friday "our strongest day since I was hired." UTRGV went 5-5 in the first round of singles matches against "a...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Athletics Tips Off Basketball Season With 2,518 Fans at Madness

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics welcomed 2,518 rowdy fans to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for its annual UTRGV Madness event Friday to tip off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons. UTRGV students and members of the Rio Grande...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Hosts UT Arlington Saturday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (19-5, 8-1 WAC) hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks (15-7, 7-3 WAC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com. Current UTRGV students...
ARLINGTON, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer to Host Tarleton on Saturday in Season Finale

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (3-11-3, 1-6-3 WAC) is set to wrap up their season when they host the Tarleton Texans (5-9-3, 1-7-2 WAC) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Tennis Eager to Take On UIW Cardinal Classic

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women's tennis team will be competing in its final fall tournament tomorrow through Sunday at the UIW Cardinal Classic at the Mabry Tennis Center. UTRGV's competition will include UIW, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tarleton, New Mexico State, North Texas and...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Endures First WAC Loss

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team endured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and home losses of the season, falling to the Stephen F. Austin 'Jacks 1-3 (20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 18-25) on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (19-5,...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Baseball to Host Camps in November and January

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team announced on Thursday plans to host youth camps at UTRGV Baseball Stadium on November 6, January 15 and January 21. Those interested can register at https://camps.jumpforward.com/UTRGVCamps/. Questions can be directed to UTRGV volunteer assistant Ryan...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Earns Conference Win Over Abilene Christian

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team captured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) victory of the season, 1-0, over the Abilene Christian University (ACU) Wildcats on Thursday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Sophomore forward Amy Hislop...
ABILENE, TX
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Two Convicted Over Engineering Contract Bribes in Texas

A pair of Texas men were convicted last Thursday by a federal jury for conspiring to pay bribes to two city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas, in connection with millions of dollars in city contracts. According to the Department of Justice, Richard Quintanilla, 57, of Weslaco, and former Hidalgo County Commissioner...
WESLACO, TX
progresstimes.net

365 Tollway project underway in Mission

This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
MISSION, TX

