Men's Tennis Freshman Salazar to Compete With Mexico at 2022 Copa Amigos
BOYNTON BEACH, Fl. – Tennis isn't just a sport to The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley freshman men's tennis student-athlete Agustin Salazar. It's a family tradition. Salazar's father, Agustin, was once the third-best junior tennis player in Mexico and went on to play and coach for legacy institution Pan American University. Salazar's older brothers, David and Jorge, both excelled in high school tennis and went on to play collegiately for Lipscomb and Arkansas Fort Smith/St. Edward's, respectively.
Women's Golf Closes Out Fall Season With Match Play Event Against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's golf team closes out their fall season in a match play match against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday at Lozano Golf Club. Match Format. Each team will consist of seven golfers and will be competing...
Women's Tennis Opens UIW Cardinal Classic On A High Note
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis head coach West Nott called his team's performance during Day 1 of the UIW Cardinal Classic on Friday "our strongest day since I was hired." UTRGV went 5-5 in the first round of singles matches against "a...
UTRGV Athletics Tips Off Basketball Season With 2,518 Fans at Madness
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics welcomed 2,518 rowdy fans to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for its annual UTRGV Madness event Friday to tip off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons. UTRGV students and members of the Rio Grande...
Cross Country Looking Forward to Exceeding Expectations at WAC Championship Meet
NACOGDOCHES – Exceeding expectations is on the mind of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's cross country teams as they prepare to compete at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Pecan Acres Park in Nacogdoches. The women's team will run a 6K race...
Volleyball Hosts UT Arlington Saturday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (19-5, 8-1 WAC) hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks (15-7, 7-3 WAC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com. Current UTRGV students...
Bishop Moore wins Class 2M-4 championship, honors fallen QB
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – While some schools had district games washed out by bad weather on Thursday night, the Bishop Moore Hornets were capturing a football championship – and honoring a fallen quarterback in the process. Senior quarterback Riley Willis threw four touchdown passes, Heath Hedrick scored ...
Women's Soccer to Host Tarleton on Saturday in Season Finale
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (3-11-3, 1-6-3 WAC) is set to wrap up their season when they host the Tarleton Texans (5-9-3, 1-7-2 WAC) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission...
Women's Tennis Eager to Take On UIW Cardinal Classic
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women's tennis team will be competing in its final fall tournament tomorrow through Sunday at the UIW Cardinal Classic at the Mabry Tennis Center. UTRGV's competition will include UIW, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tarleton, New Mexico State, North Texas and...
V Club Donors to Receive Exclusive Priority Parking at Basketball and Baseball Home Games
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that V Club donors at the MVP Level or above, which are those that make annual donations of at least $2,500, will receive priority parking at UTRGV basketball and baseball home games.
Volleyball Endures First WAC Loss
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team endured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and home losses of the season, falling to the Stephen F. Austin 'Jacks 1-3 (20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 18-25) on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (19-5,...
Baseball to Host Camps in November and January
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team announced on Thursday plans to host youth camps at UTRGV Baseball Stadium on November 6, January 15 and January 21. Those interested can register at https://camps.jumpforward.com/UTRGVCamps/. Questions can be directed to UTRGV volunteer assistant Ryan...
Women's Soccer Earns Conference Win Over Abilene Christian
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team captured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) victory of the season, 1-0, over the Abilene Christian University (ACU) Wildcats on Thursday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Sophomore forward Amy Hislop...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you are looking for new cool restaurants in Florida, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Convicted Over Engineering Contract Bribes in Texas
A pair of Texas men were convicted last Thursday by a federal jury for conspiring to pay bribes to two city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas, in connection with millions of dollars in city contracts. According to the Department of Justice, Richard Quintanilla, 57, of Weslaco, and former Hidalgo County Commissioner...
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
