How different is the Vikings offense by the numbers?

The Minnesota Vikings are in a great position coming out of their bye week. Sitting at 5-1, they currently have a 2.5-game lead in the NFC North that is essentially 3.5 games with the Vikings having wins over both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

As we look forward to the next 11 games, the Vikings offense feels much improved, but how does it looks when you look at the stats.

In doing a deep dive, there were three stats that I found particularly interesting. Let’s break them down.

Use of motion has decreased

2021: 497/1099 (45.2%)

2022: 155/379 (40.9%)

The Vikings were criticized for not using motion over the course of the previous few seasons. This season, the Vikings have actually used less motion at a rate of 4.3% less than last season. What this tracker does is mark every play that has motion, not every single motion. The Vikings in 2022 have used multiple motions on a play frequently but their overall motion rate is down. Using motion can do a lot of things for you, including identifying coverages and creating mismatches. After the Vikings did a lot of it against the Green Bay Packers, they haven’t gotten Justin Jefferson in as many advantageous positions since then. Expect more of it moving forward.

Average depth of target is down 2 full yards

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), in action during first half against the Miami Dolphins during NFL game Sunday Oct 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens. Vikings V Dolphins 20

2021: 8.5 yards

2022: 6.5 yards

The Vikings’ offense utilized a lot of deep shots off of play-action in 2021 and years prior as well. They focused on running the football and running those passing plays when they had to. The offense under Kevin O’Connell is structured a little differently. The offense throws the ball a lot more often, including using the short passing game as a running game. Pair that with Cousins focusing on throwing more on the intermediate level rather than throwing it deep and the stat lends some credence. The Vikings should be working on pushing the ball down the field as the season progresses.

Rushing offense is just as efficient

Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

2021: 449 carries, 4.3 YPC

2022: 137 carries, 4.3 YPC

The Vikings rushing offense hasn’t done a lot this season in terms of explosive plays. They have only four rushes for over 15 yards whereas the 2021 Vikings did so on 25 occasions. The 2022 Vikings are on pace to have only 12 on the season, which is significantly down. While the explosive plays are down, the Vikings are just as efficient. They are averaging the same amount of yards per carry. Over the next 11 games, expect the Vikings to try and establish the running game even more.