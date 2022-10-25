ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

CBS Chicago

Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard. 
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Axios Chicago

The Billy Goat burger gets a facelift

Breaking news: One of Chicago's most famous sandwiches got a facelift — or at least a bun lift — during the pandemic. The results are scrumptious.What's happening: The Billy Goat burger shed its puffy, dry-ish, kaiser roll for a pliant brioche bun that hugs the greasy patties and offers just a hint of sweetness. Justin and Monica noticed the delicious change last week as they devoured double cheeseburgers ($5.99 "the best") at the Goat on lower Michigan.What they're saying: Billy Goat cook Bouchaib Khribech tells Axios they switched buns after 50 years because their "kaiser roll baker stopped making the buns in the middle of the pandemic."💭 Monica's thought bubble: I eat a Billy Goat burger about once a year, but with this tasty new bun, I might double that!💭 Justin's thought bubble: Double the Double cheese? (shouting) Two double cheese! Billy Goat's old kaiser roll featured way too much bread and could sometimes taste stale. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tree housing bald eagle nest in Mooseheart comes crashing down

KANE COUNTY - A giant eagle nest crashed to the ground Wednesday morning in Mooseheart, Illinois, ending more than a decade of great birdwatching. The nearly 2,000-pound nest was perched in a now dead tree above a parking lot. It was in danger of falling on its own, so authorities took it down themselves to make sure any future eaglets wouldn't get hurt.
MOOSEHEART, IL
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Endangered Missing Person Frequents Starved Rock

An endangered missing person could be in the area. Just past 6 Thursday evening, an alert went out from the Oswego Police Department looking for 54-year-old John Martin. He was last seen early Thursday afternoon but hasn't talked to close contacts since Wednesday morning and has a condition that puts him in danger. Officers say he frequently visits Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville and Starved Rock State Park.
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘I Could Have Died': Glenview Doctor Says Apple Watch Led to His Rescue

Dr. Thomas Ficho points to a window well outside his Glenview home. "I could have died down there," he said, "but my watch called 911." Ficho was wearing his fifth-generation Apple Watch while he was power washing the bricks on the north side of his house when he said he tried to use the cover on the window well as a steppingstone to reach higher. That’s when he said the cover moved and he plunged five feet into the basement egress well.
GLENVIEW, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
CBS Chicago

Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.
HOMEWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
BATAVIA, IL
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE

