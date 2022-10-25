Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Wintrust Sports Complex, Village of Bedford Park Welcome Special Olympic IllinoisBill FigelBedford Park, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
This curious pup wants to be your new best friend
Meet Chica! This beautiful 1-year-old Dachshund/Corgi mix is calm and gentle. She is a very curious pup who loves to sniff and explore on walks. Although she may be timid at first, Chica warms up to people quickly once she gets to know them.
Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard.
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
The Billy Goat burger gets a facelift
Breaking news: One of Chicago's most famous sandwiches got a facelift — or at least a bun lift — during the pandemic. The results are scrumptious.What's happening: The Billy Goat burger shed its puffy, dry-ish, kaiser roll for a pliant brioche bun that hugs the greasy patties and offers just a hint of sweetness. Justin and Monica noticed the delicious change last week as they devoured double cheeseburgers ($5.99 "the best") at the Goat on lower Michigan.What they're saying: Billy Goat cook Bouchaib Khribech tells Axios they switched buns after 50 years because their "kaiser roll baker stopped making the buns in the middle of the pandemic."💭 Monica's thought bubble: I eat a Billy Goat burger about once a year, but with this tasty new bun, I might double that!💭 Justin's thought bubble: Double the Double cheese? (shouting) Two double cheese! Billy Goat's old kaiser roll featured way too much bread and could sometimes taste stale. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
fox32chicago.com
Tree housing bald eagle nest in Mooseheart comes crashing down
KANE COUNTY - A giant eagle nest crashed to the ground Wednesday morning in Mooseheart, Illinois, ending more than a decade of great birdwatching. The nearly 2,000-pound nest was perched in a now dead tree above a parking lot. It was in danger of falling on its own, so authorities took it down themselves to make sure any future eaglets wouldn't get hurt.
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
fox32chicago.com
Man giving high-quality tents to homeless people says Chicago has failed them: 'Red tape is killing people'
CHICAGO - Andy Robledo has been called "the dude doing the orange tents." And rightfully so. He has been providing the high-quality, bright orange tents to the city’s homeless population for about a year. The striking temporary dwellings can be found at many of the city’s encampments: "Tent City"...
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
starvedrock.media
Endangered Missing Person Frequents Starved Rock
An endangered missing person could be in the area. Just past 6 Thursday evening, an alert went out from the Oswego Police Department looking for 54-year-old John Martin. He was last seen early Thursday afternoon but hasn't talked to close contacts since Wednesday morning and has a condition that puts him in danger. Officers say he frequently visits Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville and Starved Rock State Park.
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
‘I Could Have Died': Glenview Doctor Says Apple Watch Led to His Rescue
Dr. Thomas Ficho points to a window well outside his Glenview home. "I could have died down there," he said, "but my watch called 911." Ficho was wearing his fifth-generation Apple Watch while he was power washing the bricks on the north side of his house when he said he tried to use the cover on the window well as a steppingstone to reach higher. That’s when he said the cover moved and he plunged five feet into the basement egress well.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban family warns others after daughter diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy
CHICAGO - A suburban family is in a race against time after their daughter was misdiagnosed for months. They are sharing their story to alert other families to a rare, but often overlooked disease. "No one knows the child better than the parent and if they feel like something is...
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.
Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold
BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
