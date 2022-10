Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks Tuesday during a meeting of the Facilities Planning Committee at the St. Joseph School District Administration Building. Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The future of St. Joseph’s school buildings, what they are each used for, and how, is again moving to the forefront.

A panel of community members and St. Joseph School District leaders will spend the next two months contributing to a comprehensive plan that ultimately stems from the Vision Forward process. The discussion is to be broken down into eight categories.