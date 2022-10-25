ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which SEC quarterbacks are the best in each category?

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXX8A_0imNeMlo00

In today’s game, it is all about the quarterbacks. Without a top-notch quarterback at the collegiate level, it is hard to compete at a high level. Not impossible but when you get into a precarious situation, it is usually the quarterback’s play that can be the difference in a win or a loss.

The SEC is now different. A conference once known for its punishing defenses and running game has moved towards the vertical game of attacking defenses through the air. Current LSU starter Jayden Daniels is enjoying a career year after transferring from Arizona State.

Over the years we have seen gunslingers such as Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, and Bryce Young rip apart defenses and give defensive coordinators fits on gameday.

We break down the top quarterbacks in each category, how does Daniels stack up with the SEC’s elite?

Overall stats through Week 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OkeG_0imNeMlo00

Home stats comparison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247tu2_0imNeMlo00

Road stats comparison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3CsD_0imNeMlo00

Against Top 25 Opponents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uvNx_0imNeMlo00

Vs Conference opponents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GnM5_0imNeMlo00

Vs Nonconference opponents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNoL2_0imNeMlo00

On 1st Down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPWgM_0imNeMlo00

On 2nd Down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQcz7_0imNeMlo00

On 3rd Down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLyen_0imNeMlo00

In the Redzone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYhV1_0imNeMlo00

First half comparison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeUJj_0imNeMlo00

2nd Half Comparison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mS1XG_0imNeMlo00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three LSU players among ESPN's top transfers in college football this season

The roster rebuild LSU undertook this offseason under first-year coach Brian Kelly simply wouldn’t have been possible prior to the transfer portal era. Heading into last year’s Texas Bowl, LSU had just 39 available scholarship players. After a mass exodus of talent to the transfer portal and the draft, things looked like they could be dire in Baton Rouge in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: 3-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flips commitment from Oklahoma to Miami

The ebb and flow of recruiting provides a roller coaster journey for college football programs through the early signing period to national signing day. Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Friday night when three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Miami Hurricanes. Spencer had been committed to Brent Venables and Oklahoma since May and was one of the earliest commitments in the 2023 class.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the experts picking for Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State?

Penn State is coming off of a blowout win over Minnesota in a game that was all the Nittany Lions. A team that was without starting quarterback Tanner Morgan last weekend really struggled to find any momentum throughout all four quarters. Now, Penn State is back home once again to take on an even tougher test. The Ohio State Buckeyes. Could this be a game where the Nittany Lions are potentially on upset alert? It does seem hard to believe that as of right now. But, in Penn State’s defense, as impressive as Ohio State looks, they haven’t really played any good team...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 8 schedule rankings and predictions

NFL Week 8 (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Week 8 kicked off with a solid matchup that featured Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady. Our prediction was 'Ravens 27, Buccaneers 23' ... which nearly hit on the nose, with the Baltimore holding off the Bucs 27-22. Not a bad start to the football week. With that in mind, here's how the rest of the NFL action stacks up...13. Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)  Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports It would be wise to sleep in on Sunday. These teams are not worth an early rise. Prediction: Jaguars 16, Broncos 1312. Carolina Panthers at Atlanta...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CU Buffs head coaching candidates: Jon Wilner’s top picks

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach search should gain more steam in the next few weeks, especially after they hired a search firm. The interest has been plentiful — this is a Power Five football job in one of the top conferences. We have already examined a number of different outlets’ hot lists for the job, with Bronco Mendenhall, Troy Calhoun and Bryan Harsin as some of the top names on essentially every list. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner gave his list of candidates, and there are some different names here, including the controversial Klayton Adams. Here’s Wilner’s complete list of potential names for Colorado’s vacant...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what we said about new Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney ahead of the 2021 NFL draft

It wasn’t long ago that new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was a prospect in the 2021 NFL draft coming out of the University of Florida. Toney was one of the players we covered during the season in our annual draft prospect series. Many thought that he might be an option for the Chiefs in the first round well before they made their trade to acquire Orlando Brown Jr. from the Ravens. Alas, with the Giants selecting him at No. 20 overall, he never would have made it to Kansas City’s first-round pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy