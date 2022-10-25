Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
gophersports.com
'U' Tops MSU in Three Sets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Michigan State Spartans in three sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, the Gophers take home their seventh victory in the past eight matches. "I think we made some nice adjustments as...
gophersports.com
Gophers Take No. 1 Show on the Road to No. 11 Buckeyes
MINNEAPOLIS - After a series split in a top-10 battle at home last weekend, the Golden Gophers men's hockey team remains atop the national polls as the reigning conference champions head into their first Big Ten series at No. 11 Ohio State Oct. 28-29. Minnesota plays its first road series of the year starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and closes the action Saturday at 4 p.m. (CT) from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Game one is set for a Big Ten Network broadcast, while Saturday's finale will be available via stream only on B1G+, while both games can be heard live on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM / AM 1130.
gophersports.com
No. 2 Minnesota Set for Road Trip to Top-Ranked Ohio State
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Golden Gopher women's hockey team hits the road to take on the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. Friday's puck drop is slated for 5:00 pm CT and Saturday's is set for 2:00 pm CT at OSU Ice Rink. Saturday's contest will be broadcast locally on FOX9+.
gophersports.com
Game 8: Minnesota vs. Rutgers
Last Meeting: Minnesota won 42-7 in Piscataway (10/19/19) Television: BTN // Cory Provus (PXP), Matt Millen (Analyst), Rick Pizza (Reporter) Radio: KFAN | SiriusXM: 121 or 196 | SXM App: 958 // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) FIVE THINGS TO...
gophersports.com
Swim and Dive Hosts St. Thomas, South Dakota State
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota women's and men's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 in the CSCAA rankings, return to action Friday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center as they welcome St. Thomas and South Dakota State for a tri-dual meet. Action starts Friday at 5 p.m. and...
fox9.com
Hugh McCutcheon named Gophers Assistant AD, Sport Development Coach
MINNEAPOLIS - Less than two weeks ago, University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced in a news release he was stepping away from the program after the 2022 season, his 11th with the Gophers. Now, we know why. Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday that McCutcheon is stepping...
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit
Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis. Stuttley is a 6'4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman,...
gophersports.com
Zhu Claims Second Straight Big Ten Diver of the Week Award
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women's Diver of the Week for the second week in a row, the conference announced Wednesday. Zhu swept both diving events as Minnesota topped SMU in a dual meet last week. The reigning Big Ten Diver...
gophersports.com
Four Gophers Named Northwoods League Top MLB Prospects
MINNEAPOLIS -- Four Golden Gophers baseball players were named to Perfect Game's list of top-40 MLB prospects from the Northwoods League this past summer. Redshirt sophomore right-hander George Klassen was ranked as the number one overall prospect while fellow right-hander Will Semb came in at No. 11. Sophomore second baseman Brady Counsell was listed as the No. 28 player on the list while left-handed pitcher Tucker Novotny came in at No. 38. Klassen and Semb will both be draft-eligible this spring while Counsell and Novotny will be potential 2024 MLB Draft selections.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
gophersports.com
Gophers Transfer Additions - Pitchers
MINNEAPOLIS - Part II of the 2023 Gopher Baseball roster reveal focuses on the new additions to the Minnesota pitching staff. Aside from the freshman additions of Sam Kennedy, Kristofer Hokenson, TJ Egan and Gilbert Saunders, the Gophers added three hurlers over the summer that will help fill key roles heading into the 2023 season.
gophersports.com
Gophers Conclude Fall Season With the Final Round of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational
Windermere, Fl. – The Gopher men's golf team wrapped up their Fall season with the last round of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational today. The University of Minnesota ended the tournament in twelfth place with a team score of 294-298-297—889. Auburn earned first place for the event with a...
Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk
MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
thetravelingchild.co
The Best Christmas Markets in the USA
The holiday season is finally here and Christmas markets are a fun way to get into the spirit of the season. You can stock up on some of the most unique Christmas gifts and holiday treats and they’re a great way to enjoy all the festive sights, sounds, tastes, and smells that they have to offer. Also known as Christkindl Markets since they originate in Europe (check out The Best Christmas Markets in Europe here) don’t feel sad if you can’t make it to Europe as this list of the best Christmas Markets in the USA give some of the European markets competition!
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
