FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gophersports.com

'U' Tops MSU in Three Sets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Michigan State Spartans in three sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, the Gophers take home their seventh victory in the past eight matches. "I think we made some nice adjustments as...
gophersports.com

Gophers Take No. 1 Show on the Road to No. 11 Buckeyes

MINNEAPOLIS - After a series split in a top-10 battle at home last weekend, the Golden Gophers men's hockey team remains atop the national polls as the reigning conference champions head into their first Big Ten series at No. 11 Ohio State Oct. 28-29. Minnesota plays its first road series of the year starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and closes the action Saturday at 4 p.m. (CT) from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Game one is set for a Big Ten Network broadcast, while Saturday's finale will be available via stream only on B1G+, while both games can be heard live on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM / AM 1130.
gophersports.com

No. 2 Minnesota Set for Road Trip to Top-Ranked Ohio State

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Golden Gopher women's hockey team hits the road to take on the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio. Friday's puck drop is slated for 5:00 pm CT and Saturday's is set for 2:00 pm CT at OSU Ice Rink. Saturday's contest will be broadcast locally on FOX9+.
gophersports.com

Game 8: Minnesota vs. Rutgers

Last Meeting: Minnesota won 42-7 in Piscataway (10/19/19) Television: BTN // Cory Provus (PXP), Matt Millen (Analyst), Rick Pizza (Reporter) Radio: KFAN | SiriusXM: 121 or 196 | SXM App: 958 // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) FIVE THINGS TO...
gophersports.com

Swim and Dive Hosts St. Thomas, South Dakota State

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota women's and men's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 in the CSCAA rankings, return to action Friday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center as they welcome St. Thomas and South Dakota State for a tri-dual meet. Action starts Friday at 5 p.m. and...
fox9.com

Hugh McCutcheon named Gophers Assistant AD, Sport Development Coach

MINNEAPOLIS - Less than two weeks ago, University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced in a news release he was stepping away from the program after the 2022 season, his 11th with the Gophers. Now, we know why. Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday that McCutcheon is stepping...
gophersports.com

Zhu Claims Second Straight Big Ten Diver of the Week Award

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women's Diver of the Week for the second week in a row, the conference announced Wednesday. Zhu swept both diving events as Minnesota topped SMU in a dual meet last week. The reigning Big Ten Diver...
gophersports.com

Four Gophers Named Northwoods League Top MLB Prospects

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four Golden Gophers baseball players were named to Perfect Game's list of top-40 MLB prospects from the Northwoods League this past summer. Redshirt sophomore right-hander George Klassen was ranked as the number one overall prospect while fellow right-hander Will Semb came in at No. 11. Sophomore second baseman Brady Counsell was listed as the No. 28 player on the list while left-handed pitcher Tucker Novotny came in at No. 38. Klassen and Semb will both be draft-eligible this spring while Counsell and Novotny will be potential 2024 MLB Draft selections.
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota

Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
gophersports.com

Gophers Transfer Additions - Pitchers

MINNEAPOLIS - Part II of the 2023 Gopher Baseball roster reveal focuses on the new additions to the Minnesota pitching staff. Aside from the freshman additions of Sam Kennedy, Kristofer Hokenson, TJ Egan and Gilbert Saunders, the Gophers added three hurlers over the summer that will help fill key roles heading into the 2023 season.
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk

MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
CBS Minnesota

35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
thetravelingchild.co

The Best Christmas Markets in the USA

The holiday season is finally here and Christmas markets are a fun way to get into the spirit of the season. You can stock up on some of the most unique Christmas gifts and holiday treats and they’re a great way to enjoy all the festive sights, sounds, tastes, and smells that they have to offer. Also known as Christkindl Markets since they originate in Europe (check out The Best Christmas Markets in Europe here) don’t feel sad if you can’t make it to Europe as this list of the best Christmas Markets in the USA give some of the European markets competition!
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
