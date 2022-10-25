October 27, 2022 – AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer, kickstarted its annual Drive Pink (DRVPNK) Across America Day with Associates in AutoNation stores from coast to coast filling thousands of Totes for Hope cancer comfort bags and delivering to hospitals, treatment centers and cancer facilities in their local markets. At AutoNation Chevrolet Doral, AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables and AutoNation Nissan Miami, Associates assembled and delivered Totes for Hope to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Center. AutoNation has made DRVPNK and its mission to end cancer its singular philanthropic objective and an integral part of its culture, having raised and donated nearly $35 million to cancer charities since 2013. To learn more about DRVPNK initiatives from coast to coast, visit www.autonation.com/our-purpose/drive-pink.\

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO