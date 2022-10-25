ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Chairman of the Board is Back in Las Vegas in Frankly, Frank

The Chairman of the Board is Back in Las Vegas in Frankly, Frank. The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (www.ModernVegas.com) is proud to announce the opening of its latest resident show, Frankly Frank, an intimate tribute to Sinatra the man and his music; starring Gary Anthony opens November 6, 2022, at 5:30 pm and will perform Sunday-Thursday at 5:30 pm for an indefinite residency.
Rampart Casino Hosts Complimentary Breeders’ Cup Seminar, Gets You Ready for the Holidays with Gift Days, and More This November

Rampart Casino Hosts Free Breeders’ Cup Seminar, Gets You Ready for the Holidays with Tuesday Gift Days, and Hosts a Fall Bingo Jam This November. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of November 2022.
Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry Announces 2023 Show Dates to Her ‘Must-Se’ Hit Las Vegas Residency “Katy Perry: Play” at Resorts World Theatre

GLOBAL POP SUPERSTAR KATY PERRY ANNOUNCES 2023 SHOW DATES. Today, international sensation, Katy Perry, is giving music fans 14 more chances to see her in Las Vegas with the announcement of new 2023 show dates to her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency “Katy Perry: PLAY,” at Resorts World Theatre. Tickets for the new shows scheduled Feb. 15 – 25 and March 3 – April 15 will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. PT.
Thanksgiving Menus – Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and More Round Out Thanksgiving at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino

Thanksgiving Menus from Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and Market Place Buffet Round Out Thanksgiving Feasts at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces food and beverage specials, select spa offerings and entertainment for the month of November 2022.
RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo to Ring in Holidays

RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo to Ring in Holidays. Hunting, the outdoors, elk and other wildlife, rodeo, western lifestyle, acres and acres of shopping, and live country music – the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo, presented by Cinch, has it all December 1-10, 2022, in Las Vegas.
