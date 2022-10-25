The Chairman of the Board is Back in Las Vegas in Frankly, Frank. The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (www.ModernVegas.com) is proud to announce the opening of its latest resident show, Frankly Frank, an intimate tribute to Sinatra the man and his music; starring Gary Anthony opens November 6, 2022, at 5:30 pm and will perform Sunday-Thursday at 5:30 pm for an indefinite residency.

