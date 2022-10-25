Concho Valley Head Football Coach Battles Cancer for Third Time

WATER VALLEY- Water Valley Head Coach Charles Boles has been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer.

Boles has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s lymph system. This is Boles’ third time battling cancer.

According to the updates from the GoFundMe, which will be linked below, Boles started chemo in early October. His symptoms and labs did not align with just lymphoma and Boles has symptoms so severe that doctors aren’t sure what is actually going on. Boles could actually have another form of cancer in addition to the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Coach Boles is renting an apartment in Houston while he undergoes treatment at MD Anderson and his family set up a GoFundMe for medical bills, travel expense, lodging, gas, and food. You can donate by clicking HERE .

Boles was hired at Water Valley on February 7, 2022 when the Wildcats moved up to 11-man.