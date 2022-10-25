OU’s President Ladany joins Excelencia in Education’s “Presidents for Latino Students Success” network

Read full article on original website
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
oglethorpe.edu
Watch: Latino media executives provide career insight at PRSSA panel
In collaboration with the Oglethorpe chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), Oglethorpe’s Career Services office hosted an Oct. 27 panel of six Latino media professionals from the Atlanta area who shared their experiences and gave advice for students seeking a career in communications fields. Moderated...
oglethorpe.edu
Photos: Fall 2022 Career & Grad Fair
Oglethorpe students gathered in the Turner Lynch Campus Center today to hand out resumes, learn about graduate programs, gather information about career opportunities, meet potential employers and snap a professional headshot. Campus career fairs are held twice a year and help provide students with connections they’ll use for their post-grad lives.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Schools names Teacher of the Year
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has named Amanda Malette the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Malette was one of six finalists recognized during the celebration hosted at the McDonough Performing Arts Center. She will go on the represent HCS in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Charter schools win legal battle against DeKalb School Board
Several DeKalb County public charter schools won a lawsuit against DeKalb County School District in Fulton County Superior Court on Oct. 20. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter issued a judgment ruling in favor of all but one of the claims brought against DeKalb County School District and its school board by seven public charter schools in DeKalb. The charter schools involved include DeKalb Agriculture Technology & Environment, DeKalb Preparatory Academy, Leadership Preparatory Academy, DeKalb PATH Academy, Tapestry Public Charter School, The GLOBE Academy, and The Museum School of Avondale Estates.
After rescinding first pick, APS selects principal for new school
Terry Harness will lead a new Atlanta elementary school slated to open next year for Midtown-area students.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb player and coach win top honors at ASPIRE Awards
DeKalb Silver Streaks coach Delton Schoates joined freshman phenom Najee Smothers as award winners at the 2022 American Association of Adapted Sports Programs’ (AAASP) ASPIRE Awards Banquet on Oct. 23. According to a news release, Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) awards recognize the contributions of individuals...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Some $350 cash assistance cards have been intercepted, used by fraudsters
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges.
fox5atlanta.com
Absentee ballot for 103-year-old DeKalb County woman hasn't arrived yet, friend says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It is less than two weeks away from the Midterm Election in Georgia and one woman says she’s having issues receiving an absentee ballot. This ballot isn’t for her, but a family friend who is 103 years old. "We have not seen it. It’s...
wabe.org
Report finds 'forever chemicals' widespread in U.S. rivers, including Chattahoochee
A recent report finds contaminants known as “forever chemicals” in rivers throughout Georgia, as well as around the country. The group of chemicals, called PFAS, are found in waterways, on land – and even in Americans’ bodies. The chemicals, which have been manufactured since the 1940s...
Atlanta program helps families transition from motels to stable housing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the need for affordable housing continues, many metro Atlanta families are turning to motels and hotels as a last resort. But that move can make it harder to pay off debt or save for permanent housing. It's a situation Francheska Rivas found herself in...
Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Norcross High School in Gwinnett County was shot on Wednesday afternoon, school administrators confirmed. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Will Bishop said the shooting took place near the school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness
The Way Home: The Problem is part one of an 11Alive Investigates series examining why tents line our freeways and families struggle to find stable housing. Rebecca Lindstrom, Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)) Published: 1:35 PM EDT October 28, 2022. Updated: 2:18 PM EDT October 28, 2022. ATLANTA. Atlanta has an easy...
Eater
Four More Restaurant Stalls Announced for West End Food Hall at Lee and White
Add three more restaurant stalls and a coffee shop to the lineup at the food hall taking shape at Lee and White in West End. UK coffee giant Costa Coffee, California-based Sweet Red Peach bakery, Creme de la Crepe, and Cielito Lindo taqueria join previously announced locations of the Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, Honeysuckle Gelato, and Pastaholic at the food hall, which is expected to open by spring 2023.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date. Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Cobb board gives final approval to change its electoral map
In the second and final vote to invoke home rule, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners again voted along party lines T...
