Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job
The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
Yardbarker
Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton
After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Steelers Won’t Compete For Super Bowl #7 Until Organization Accepts Current State Of NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for the organization’s defensive prowess since the 1970s. Currently, the team has the highest-paid defense in the NFL, despite a 2-5 record. T.J. Watt’ s pectoral injury certainly plays a part in the unfortunate start, but the front office and Omar Khan, who recently was named General Manager, need to understand where the league is in terms of strategy and offensive fire power.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano criticizes Matt Ryan benching
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich shocked the football world with his decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan -- and he has also drawn some criticism from his predecessor. Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano, who now serves as an analyst, had some pretty harsh words when discussing the move...
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing
One of the select few bright spots of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season is Nick Chubb‘s outstanding performance week after week. Often called one of the best in the NFL to do it, Chubb is living up to that acclaim by leading the league in most statistical areas at his position including rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Yardbarker
NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”
The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
Yardbarker
Texans Make Four Roster Moves
Texans released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Texans signed DL Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad. Texans signed WR Michael Young to their practice squad. Texans placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list. Grugier-Hill reported approached the team asking to be released and the Texans’ brass...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount
Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
Yardbarker
Five trade deadline targets for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'Almost doesn't get you anything'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sounds wise beyond his years in understanding he's now in football's ultimate results-based business. "There was definitely positives, but the almost doesn't get you anything," Pickett told reporters Wednesday about this past Sunday's 16-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins that dropped Pittsburgh to 2-5 on the season, per Dale Lolley of the club's website. "You want to go finish the game. I felt like we were efficient in the two-minute until the turnover play. It's something I'll learn from, we'll learn from as a group."
Yardbarker
New York Giants gearing up for some big offensive line changes after injuries
The New York Giants are trying to get one more win before their BYE week against the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, the only game in Week 8 that hosts two teams with a winning record is the Giants and Seahawks. Seattle has been a surprisingly solid team this year, led...
Yardbarker
Extent of Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury revealed
Ja’Marr Chase was unable to play in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after he limped off with an injury, and the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without him for an extended period. Chase is expected to be sidelined for four to six...
Yardbarker
Three players Bills could target at trade deadline
Buffalo remains in the market for roster upgrades. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here are potential options for the Bills. A starting defensive line of Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and D.J. Jones is Super Bowl caliber. Jones made the Colts' Ryan Kelly, among the league's best centers, look terrible in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching
The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Yardbarker
What is Roquan Smith's future with the Bears?
The Chicago Bears are going to have to make a decision on linebacker Roquan Smith sooner than later. After the former first-round pick out of Georgia requested a trade earlier this year, Smith returned to Chicago in what's shaping up to be a pivotal contract year for him and a bridge year for the Bears.
Comments / 0