Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sounds wise beyond his years in understanding he's now in football's ultimate results-based business. "There was definitely positives, but the almost doesn't get you anything," Pickett told reporters Wednesday about this past Sunday's 16-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins that dropped Pittsburgh to 2-5 on the season, per Dale Lolley of the club's website. "You want to go finish the game. I felt like we were efficient in the two-minute until the turnover play. It's something I'll learn from, we'll learn from as a group."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO