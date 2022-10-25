ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

By TODD RICHMOND
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Sthj_0imNUya800
1 of 8

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the mayhem last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.

Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks’ intent during her closing arguments as Brooks’ monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the parade shows he intended to kill people, she said.

“Just stop driving. That’s it. It’s really that simple. Not one person had to be hurt that day if he would have just stopped driving,” Opper said. “He plowed through 68 different people. Sixty-eight. How can you hit one and keep going? How can you hit two and keep going? How can you hit three and keep going? It didn’t faze him a bit. He kept going until he got to the end and there were no more bodies to hit.”

She concluded her remarks by playing a video of what she said was “the carnage” Brooks caused in the parade.

The livestream The Associated Press has been using to view the trial proceedings did not pan to the video, but Judge Jennifer Dorow appeared to wince at one point while viewing it, and Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese appeared to choke back tears.

Brooks initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease but withdrew the plea in September without explanation. Just days before his trial began Oct. 3, he dismissed his public defenders and elected to represent himself.

He has spent every day of the trial arguing with Dorow, refusing to recognize his own name and insisting the state has no jurisdiction over him. Multiple times, the judge has had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings via video but she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.

The judge allowed him to give his closing arguments to the jury in person on Tuesday. He tried to argue that the SUV had been recalled due to a throttle malfunction. After Opper objected — a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector testified earlier in the trial that the vehicle was in good working order, including the brakes — he suggested the driver might have panicked. He noted that some witnesses testified they heard the SUV’s horn honking.

He didn’t quite acknowledge he was the driver but said that at night when he’s alone in his cell he often asks questions how “this” happened. But he has never asked himself if “this” was intentional because he knows it wasn’t. He didn’t explain what he was referring to with the word “this.”

“Throughout this year I’ve been called a lot of things,” Brooks said. “And to be fair I am a lot of things. A murderer is not one of them.”

“You need to look in the mirror, Mr. Brooks,” Opper said during her rebuttal. “Your actions are that of a murderer. ”

Prosecutors allege Brooks got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend on the streets of Waukesha as the parade was starting Nov. 21, fled in his SUV and drove it into the parade. Opper told the jury that she doesn’t know why Brooks entered the parade other than he was enraged.

In addition to the homicide counts, he faces 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence. Each reckless endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years in prison.

Comments / 32

KOIOS
1d ago

Soon he will be defecating, eating, brushing his teeth all in the same small room, trying to rest while his unit sounds like a high school gymnasium with a basketball game going on, and whining his sliver of lettuce and two quarter inch tomato slice masquerading as a salad are wilted and his jello like desert has something floating in it, and he has to wait 4-6 hours for 2 Tylenol for his incessant headache

Reply(2)
12
Ann Plamondon
1d ago

What amazes me is the young man who went into the market and targeted black shoppers is being charged with a hate crime. Yet here we have a black man who targeted whites and he got bail and he’s been out on bond without a hate crime, being charged against him. So in these two cases, the color of the skin really does matter.

Reply(5)
7
LongSummerDays
1d ago

This should be capital punishment instead of several life sentences that he can't possibly serve.

Reply
10
Related
AOL Corp

Wisconsin man found guilty in deadly Christmas parade attack

(Reuters) -A Wisconsin man on Wednesday was found guilty of murder and other charges for killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year. The 12-person jury in Waukesha County convicted Darrell Brooks, 40, of six counts of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — The six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to police. The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Monday evening that all victims had one gunshot wound. Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Misko said. The others who died include Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys, all who lived with Connor McKisick in one of the apartments. Police did not identify the children, but officials at the schools the girls attended said the older girl was Natalie Kleemeier and her younger sister Sofina Kleemeier.
HARTLAND, WI
whbl.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
WISN

Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94

MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said the wheel came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. ﻿ Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting

MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy