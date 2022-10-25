Inner Circle News

ARREST FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

CORONA, CA– On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 3:43 PM, officers from the Corona Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Border Avenue regarding an assault with injuries. When officers arrived, they located a 14-year-old male who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment for non-life- threatening injuries and has since been released.

The suspect fled the location before officers arrived. Detectives later identified Isaiah Castillo, an 18-year-old Corona resident, as the possible suspect.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, at around 4:00 PM, Corona Police detectives located and arrested Isaiah Castillo in the 2000 block of Frontage Road, Corona. Castillo was transported to the Riverside County Jail and charged with attempted murder, with a bail of $1,000,000.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional information about this incident, we ask that you contact the Corona Police Department Detective Bureau, Detective Lisa Larios, at (951) 279-3662 or email Lisa.Larios@coronaca.gov.

