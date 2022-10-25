Read full article on original website
kscj.com
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
kscj.com
MORE SEATING COMING TO FARMER’S MARKET
THE SIOUX CITY FARMERS MARKET HAS ADDED ADDITIONAL SEATING FOR ITS PATRONS THANKS TO DONATIONS FROM THE SIOUXLAND CHAPTER OF 100+ WOMEN WHO CARE AND DOWNTOWN PARTNERS. TWO GREEN BENCHES HAVE BEEN PURCHASED AND PLACED ALONG THE SIDEWALK UNDER THE TREES ON THE PARKING STRIP ON TRI VIEW AVENUE. THE...
kscj.com
WOODBURY COUNTY VOTING MACHINES TESTED & CERTIFIED
IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE JOINED WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL AND STAFF FRIDAY MORNING AS THE COUNTY CONDUCTED PUBLIC TESTS ON ITS VOTING MACHINES AHEAD OF THE NOVEMBER 8TH GENERAL ELECTION. GILL SAYS THE MACHINES ARE TESTED AND CERTIFIED BEFORE EACH ELECTION:. VOTETEST1 OC…….THE PROCESS. :17.
Warrior Hotel owner announces plans for apartment building after recognition for city growth
Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award acknowledging their work.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
kscj.com
SATURDAY IS NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY
THE NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE ON HAND TO HELP AT FOUR SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS:. THE NATIONAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES TWICE A YEAR FOR IOWANS TO PROPERLY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS:. TAKEBACK2...
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
kscj.com
WARRIOR DEVELOPERS ANNOUNCE NEW DOWNTOWN PROJECT
THE COMPANY THAT RESTORED SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN WARRIOR HOTEL HAS BEEN HONORED FOR THAT PROJECT AND ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A NEW DOWNTOWN HOUSING PROJECT. AMRIT GILL OF RESTORATION ST. LOUIS SAYS HIS COMPANY WILL EXPAND THE ONE STORY BUILDING AT 614 PIERCE STREET INTO A NEW MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING CALLED THE WARRIOR LOFTS:
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
Stray of the Day 10/27/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Willie, a 1-2 year old, male, black and white Tuxedo cat. He was found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who gets along well with other cats. You can already tell he has the […]
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
kscj.com
FEENSTRA CONCERNED OVER OIL RESERVES DRAW DOWN
IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY, WHERE HE RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN HIS BID FOR A NEW TERM IN OFFICE. JOHN KIRCHNER OF THE CHAMBER SAYS FEENSTRA UNDERSTANDS THE MAJOR ECONOMIC ISSUES FACING AMERICA TODAY:. RFEEN1 OC………ACROSS THE COUNTRY....
guttenbergpress.com
The road less traveled by
Of course, Robert Frost had it right. Taking the road less traveled by can make all the difference. Just take the time to sit back, relax and contemplate while taking it all in. Fall colors in Crawford County were nearing their peak this past week. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
Trick-or-Treaters show up to Tyson Events Center
With the rain coming down on Thursday, it was a good day to go trick or treating indoors.
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
Knowing your rights as a renter in Siouxland
The Sioux City Human Rights Commission are helping bring awareness to Siouxlanders rights as a renter.
Three students escorted fellow students off MMCRU bus after crash last week
MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — During a routine morning of picking students on the gravel road, the typical day was immediately interrupted when a semi failed to yield to a stop sign. Almost a week ago, a crash involving a MMCRU bus and semi took place on 470th Street and F Avenue. During the panic of the […]
kscj.com
SUSPECT CHARGED IN JACKSON STREET STANDOFF
A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ARMED STANDOFF IN SIOUX CITY ON JACKSON STREET TUESDAY NIGHT. THE INCIDENT STARTED WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE BEING DISPATCHED TO AN APARTMENT AT 1311 JACKSON STREET FOR A POSSIBLE STRUCTURE FIRE. WHEN THEY ARRIVED, FIRE PERSONNEL FOUND A MALE...
