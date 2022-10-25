ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

kscj.com

DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER

ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

MORE SEATING COMING TO FARMER’S MARKET

THE SIOUX CITY FARMERS MARKET HAS ADDED ADDITIONAL SEATING FOR ITS PATRONS THANKS TO DONATIONS FROM THE SIOUXLAND CHAPTER OF 100+ WOMEN WHO CARE AND DOWNTOWN PARTNERS. TWO GREEN BENCHES HAVE BEEN PURCHASED AND PLACED ALONG THE SIDEWALK UNDER THE TREES ON THE PARKING STRIP ON TRI VIEW AVENUE. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

WOODBURY COUNTY VOTING MACHINES TESTED & CERTIFIED

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE JOINED WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL AND STAFF FRIDAY MORNING AS THE COUNTY CONDUCTED PUBLIC TESTS ON ITS VOTING MACHINES AHEAD OF THE NOVEMBER 8TH GENERAL ELECTION. GILL SAYS THE MACHINES ARE TESTED AND CERTIFIED BEFORE EACH ELECTION:. VOTETEST1 OC…….THE PROCESS. :17.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

SATURDAY IS NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

THE NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE ON HAND TO HELP AT FOUR SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS:. THE NATIONAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES TWICE A YEAR FOR IOWANS TO PROPERLY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS:. TAKEBACK2...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

WARRIOR DEVELOPERS ANNOUNCE NEW DOWNTOWN PROJECT

THE COMPANY THAT RESTORED SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN WARRIOR HOTEL HAS BEEN HONORED FOR THAT PROJECT AND ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A NEW DOWNTOWN HOUSING PROJECT. AMRIT GILL OF RESTORATION ST. LOUIS SAYS HIS COMPANY WILL EXPAND THE ONE STORY BUILDING AT 614 PIERCE STREET INTO A NEW MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT BUILDING CALLED THE WARRIOR LOFTS:
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
WAKEFIELD, NE
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/27/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Willie, a 1-2 year old, male, black and white Tuxedo cat. He was found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who gets along well with other cats. You can already tell he has the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FEENSTRA CONCERNED OVER OIL RESERVES DRAW DOWN

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY, WHERE HE RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN HIS BID FOR A NEW TERM IN OFFICE. JOHN KIRCHNER OF THE CHAMBER SAYS FEENSTRA UNDERSTANDS THE MAJOR ECONOMIC ISSUES FACING AMERICA TODAY:. RFEEN1 OC………ACROSS THE COUNTRY....
SIOUX CITY, IA
guttenbergpress.com

The road less traveled by

Of course, Robert Frost had it right. Taking the road less traveled by can make all the difference. Just take the time to sit back, relax and contemplate while taking it all in. Fall colors in Crawford County were nearing their peak this past week. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

SUSPECT CHARGED IN JACKSON STREET STANDOFF

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ARMED STANDOFF IN SIOUX CITY ON JACKSON STREET TUESDAY NIGHT. THE INCIDENT STARTED WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE BEING DISPATCHED TO AN APARTMENT AT 1311 JACKSON STREET FOR A POSSIBLE STRUCTURE FIRE. WHEN THEY ARRIVED, FIRE PERSONNEL FOUND A MALE...
SIOUX CITY, IA

