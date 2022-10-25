Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder of roommate at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 65-year-old man he was living with in Northern Macomb County.
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit murder suspect who escaped barricaded situation turns self in to police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder suspect who was on the run after fleeing a barricaded situation Monday is in custody, Detroit police said. Keyon Fields turned himself in on Friday. Fields was wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hurt in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa on the city’s west side. Police said an argument during a party led to the shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed bond
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high-speed pursuit of a parolee ended in Downtown Detroit last week, but it's what happened after officers arrested the driver, that has the Wyandotte Police Department fuming. "On the 23rd that's when he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson and ultimately a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
Man allegedly fires 4 shots at fleeing woman after she pushes gun away during carjacking
DETROIT – A Detroit man allegedly fired four shots at a woman as she fled from him after he held a gun to her head in an attempted to carjack her earlier this month, authorities announced. That was the second of two alleged carjackings in 24 hours, according to...
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
Cops search for suspect in overnight shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit police are investigating a freeway shooting after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a driver on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road. The driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban was shot at approximately ten times by a white Chevrolet Suburban.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville. Officers said a pickup...
The Oakland Press
Prayer vigil, balloon launch Sunday for slain Lyft driver, Dina Terrell
As family and friends mourn the loss of Dina May Terrell — an Eastpointe woman shot to death in Pontiac last week while working as a Lyft driver — a memorial gathering and balloon launch is planned for this Sunday, in her honor. The event, which will also...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: What we know as police search for man in Roseville crash where body was found in truck bed -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police search for man involved in Roseville crash after body found in bed of his truck: What we know. Police are searching for a man...
Community Stunned After No Leads in the Murder of 19-Year-Old Detroit Woman
A 19-year-old teenager who had a bright future ahead was slain last month, leaving a Detroit community mourning and in search for answers. On September 20, Nataja Boleware was seated in a vehicle with a friend when a Chrysler 300 pulled up alongside them and opened fire. Boleware was shot seven times and pronounced dead on the scene.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.
Double homicide suspect in custody after police chase in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A police chase in Detroit ends with a homicide suspect in custody nearly weeks after the alleged killing.At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said officers with the Tactical Service Section (TSS) were tracking a suspect wanted in connection with two violent homicides that happened on Oct. 7 in Detroit. TSS located the individual in the vehicle also wanted in connection with the homicide. Officers initiated a traffic stop near Plymouth and Evergreen roads, but DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the suspect fled. The vehicle drove through Stoepel Park on the city's west side. The...
Wayne County man jailed, charged with firing shots across Sumpter Road and resisting police
Carl Londa Phelps III, 55, of Van Buren Township, was arraigned in 34th District Court Tuesday on one count of Discharge of a Firearm in or at a Building, one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and two counts of Felony Firearm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family mourns young mother killed after forklift she was driving fell on her in Sterling Heights
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Dayzia Kelly was just 25 years old when the forklift she was driving early Monday fell on top of her. Her family says she took the job at Metalsa, between 17 Mile and 18 Mile roads near Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, to make money before going back to nursing school.
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash
A 56-year-old woman who killed a local high school coach will serve ten- to fifteen-years in prison. Wendy Bass took a plea deal, pleading guilty to drunken and reckless driving charges. In exchange, the second degree murder charge was dropped.
fox2detroit.com
Rally demands Detroit police release officer names in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A rally was held Wednesday urging the release of police officer names involved in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man who had been suffering a mental health crisis. The shooting that killed Porter Burks happened three weeks ago after a trained officer had tried to...
