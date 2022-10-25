Read full article on original website
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Chef Menteur motel
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the suspect shown above robbed a woman inside her...
Mid-City neighbors detain home invasion suspect
A home invasion suspect is under arrest, thanks to the swift action of some Mid-City neighbors.
Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses
GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish family’s worst nightmare was realized Thursday (Oct. 27), when a 15-year-old daughter was found dead from an apparent drug overdose. “The family members saw her face down in the bed, and she had been deceased for some time,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig...
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
WWL-TV
Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
WDSU
'It’s messed up' | Marrero boy hit by stray bullet after neighbors confront suspect in attempted car burglary
NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Phoenix has a bullet hole in the side of his Avenue L home in Marrero. It’s from a shooting that left his nine-year-old grandson, Brandon Gray, with a bullet wound in his leg. “It’s crazy,” Phoenix said sitting on his front porch Tuesday morning....
La. teen convicted of kidnapping and trying to rob 81-year-old and her 91-year-old husband
KENNER, La. (TCD) -- A teen was convicted this week of breaking into an elderly couple’s home, attempting to rob them, and making them drive to a bank to withdraw cash. According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a jury found Alexsy Mejia guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.
fox8live.com
3 people killed in one day in separate New Orleans East shootings, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate shootings in just over 12 hours claimed the lives of three separate people in New Orleans East. The first shooting happened Wed., Oct. 26 around 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of Coveview Court. The New Orleans Police Department says an unidentified man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
fox8live.com
Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner. India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
NOLA.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
WDSU
WWL-TV
