Marrero, LA

gentillymessenger.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery at Chef Menteur motel

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 26) in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the suspect shown above robbed a woman inside her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Late night shooting in Marrero

Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
MARRERO, LA
WWL-TV

Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 people killed in one day in separate New Orleans East shootings, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three separate shootings in just over 12 hours claimed the lives of three separate people in New Orleans East. The first shooting happened Wed., Oct. 26 around 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of Coveview Court. The New Orleans Police Department says an unidentified man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
WDSU

JPSO: Boy shot by suspect who was trying to break into cars

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a boy was shot in Marrero. The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue L. JPSO said the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a suspect breaking into cars. Annette Durousseau,...
