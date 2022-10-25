Read full article on original website
sonomasun.com
Día on Sonoma Plaza
Día de Muertos Celebration in the Sonoma Plaza, Sunday, November 6, 1-6pm. A memorable celebration to honor our loved ones, with live music and performances, a community altar, Mexican antojitos, a mercadito pop-up, and more.
sonomacountygazette.com
Dump day in Forestville: Was it a success or disaster?
The cleanup day for Forestville, now affectionally called “Dump Day,” was either a colossal community benefit or a disaster depending on who you talked to and when. Forestville’s first event took place last month. It was a test to see how these things work and if it will achieve the goal of keeping trash out of the river and mattresses off the side of the roads. Thanks to Recology for supplying the free dumpsters for the project, but a glitch had them bringing only three when we needed seven right from the start. That meant some folks had to wait a long time for more dumpsters to be delivered once those three were full. Turning people away when they went to the effort to collect their disposables was hard.
thecommunityvoice.com
Labath Landing opens for new residents
The City of Rohnert Park, DignityMoves, and HomeFirst were proud to announce the opening of Labath Landing, a 60-Unit Interim Supportive Housing community for individuals and couples experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Labath Landing was made possible by a $14.6 million grant from the State of California’s Project Homekey. Until now,...
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County
photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission. Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards. The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!
Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
Sebastopol’s approach to homelessness is ‘draconian,’ plaintiff says
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Sebastopol is facing a lawsuit over a parking ordinance banning anyone from living in a vehicle parked within city limits. “The city has made it clear that they intend to enforce the ordinance only against people who are living in their vehicles or are otherwise considered ‘undesirable,'” the […]
budgettravel.com
Posh Sonoma resort w/wine tastings and more - $355
Retreat to Sonoma and stay on 92 acres of vineyards at the always-popular Vintners Resort. Past Travelzoo guests rave about the wonderful experiences they had, giving this beautiful property a 98% approval rating. This deal highlights the best of the resort and features everything you'd need for a relaxing, romantic wine country getaway — a plush room, farm-to-table dining, spa services and complimentary wine tastings for two people.
ksro.com
Chef Rob Reyes Died of Blunt Force Trauma
Blunt force trauma to the chest is the cause of death for a local popular chef. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office says that is the cause of death for Rob Reyes of Santa Rosa. Reyes was riding his bicycle with friends along the West County Regional Trail in Graton in late August. It was during this ride when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Reyes’ death has been ruled accidental. It’s sparked debate whether bollards should be removed from the trail. Cyclists argue that they are unsafe.
Lodging
Best Western Dry Creek Inn Completes Villa Toscana Renovation and Rebrand
The Best Western Dry Creek Inn, owned and operated by the Krug family in Healdsburg, California, announced the completion of an interior renovation of its Villa Toscana building. The 60 villas in the Villa Toscana building are being converted and rebranded into a separate boutique property, The Lodge at Healdsburg | Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma’s mother-son act
Sonomans Luca and Kira Catanzaro behind the scenes of 6th Street Playhouse, the Santa Rosa theatre company, where Luca is the Assistant Technical Director and his mother Kira is the Marcom Manager. Luca began his theatrical career performing with Kira in the musical Cabaret on Sonoma’s Rotary Stage in 2013....
sonomacountygazette.com
ACLU threatens Sebastopol with lawsuit for homelessness policies
The ACLU Foundation of Northern California, Disability Rights Advocates, Legal Aid of Sonoma County, and California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. filed suit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing.
Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Opens 60-Unit Homeless Housing Site
Rohnert Park will open its first homeless housing site today. The $15-million, 60-unit facility will be opening its doors to its first residents. Those living in the new facility will use it as temporary housing, while working with a case manager to find more permanent homes. Rohnert Park expects to serve about 100 people per year at the housing site. The city has an estimated 250 homeless people. A large number of them live in an encampment off Roberts Lake Road.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist in Ukiah Requiring Airlift to Out of County Trauma Center
Information is limited at this point, but earlier today a cyclist riding an electric bike was struck by a vehicle on Ukiah’s Airport Park Boulevard. The incident resulted in injuries that required the rider to be airlifted to a Santa Rosa trauma center. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief...
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
mendofever.com
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
lakecountybloom.com
PG&E is Offering 1,500 Free Trees to Customers Through Energy-Saving Trees Program
Starting Monday, October 24, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is providing 1,500 free trees for eligible customers across its service territory, including Lake County, through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The trees will be delivered directly to the customer’s address. Arbor Day Foundation and PG&E are partnering to locate...
How anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into Marin Co. school board elections
When asked about transgender books in elementary schools, Novato Unified school board candidate Tief Gibbs Jensen said trans kids are "seriously mental, they have mental problems."
KTVU FOX 2
Security lax at Novato school where teenager was stabbed
NOVATO, Calif. - A Novato elementary school where a stabbing took place earlier this week had more than $1 million allocated for security measures, but it’s unclear if any of that money was ever spent. A teen was stabbed at Lynwood Elementary School on Monday night and remains hospitalized...
ksro.com
Staffing Issues Affecting Mail Delivery in Santa Rosa
Staffing issues are causing mail to be delivered to Santa Rosa residents sometimes as late as 10 p.m. A spokesperson for the USPS in Northern California confirmed to The Press Democrat that at least 30 of Santa Rosa’s 150 mail carrier routes are either vacant or will soon be vacant. That means other carriers are having to take on partial routes in addition to their usual one dedicated route. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that an earlier-than-usual holiday shopping season is also causing delays. Even with Black Friday a few weeks away, the USPS is already seeing an influx in the number of parcels needing to be delivered.
