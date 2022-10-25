The cleanup day for Forestville, now affectionally called “Dump Day,” was either a colossal community benefit or a disaster depending on who you talked to and when. Forestville’s first event took place last month. It was a test to see how these things work and if it will achieve the goal of keeping trash out of the river and mattresses off the side of the roads. Thanks to Recology for supplying the free dumpsters for the project, but a glitch had them bringing only three when we needed seven right from the start. That meant some folks had to wait a long time for more dumpsters to be delivered once those three were full. Turning people away when they went to the effort to collect their disposables was hard.

FORESTVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO