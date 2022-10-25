Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Assessment | Analysis into the Current Therapies, Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Landscape, and Key Companies | DelveInsight

Tianjin Yuantaiderun Group, as a national high-tech enterprise and a leading enterprise in China’s rectangular tube industry, is a large joint enterprise group focusing on the production of black and galvanized rectangular tubes, taking into account logistics, trade, etc. Over the years, Yuantaiderun has focused on the R&D and manufacturing of square and rectangular tube products, with more than 60 patents. At present, the product specifications cover all categories of square and rectangular tube market. This year, the Group has built a new double-sided submerged arc large straight seam intelligent production line. The product specifications cover the mainstream structural round pipes from the minimum diameter to the maximum diameter. At the beginning of production, the Group has provided thousands of tons of products for Tianjin New International Exhibition Center, which has won unanimous praise from customers. At the same time, the application of intelligent technology has not only improved the production efficiency, but also made a great leap in welding quality and technology compared with before, and also made up for the blank in the production of related products in Tianjin.

