Potential 2024 GOP candidates descend upon New York to stump in battleground race for governor
As the race for New York governor has tightened in recent weeks, big names in the Republican and Democrat parties are touching down to stump in the Empire State.
Biden connects ‘despicable’ Paul Pelosi attack to Republican talk of stolen elections
President Biden on Friday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at their San Francisco home “despicable” and suggested it was a natural progression from lies Republicans have spread about the 2020 election.
KTSA
A Case For Term Limits
The current Congress is the oldest it’s ever been, with close to a quarter over the age of 70. Nancy Pelosi has been in Congress for nearly 40 years because we don’t have Congressional term limits, but how can we get them to stop people like Pelosi from making gladhanding and backroom deals a lifelong profession? For more information, Lars speaks with Rachel McCubbin, who is the Kentucky State Chair for U.S. Term Limits, and the former State Director for Rand Paul.
'I'm very disturbed': George Conway predicts that the US is 'going to see more' violence in the wake of Paul Pelosi assault
"I'm worried that we're facing an era where we're going to see more of this," Conway told CNN on Friday.
KTSA
Biden + Harris = Failed Common Sense For NW Schools
Remember when I did a deep dive into the Trimet Transit agency’s foolish purchase of electric buses?. They cost twice as much as diesel, have a much shorter life, and estimated payoff from fuel savings…250 years. This week, Joe Biden sent failed Border Czar Kamala Harris out to...
Obama endorses Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles
Former President Barack Obama endorsed Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles Saturday.
KTSA
With inflation sticking around, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
FILE - President Joe Biden announces his administration's plans to eliminate junk fees for consumers, Oct. 26, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. With time running out before the election, President Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge consumers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)
KTSA
How do we Beat the Cheat on Election Day?
While many voters are convinced that there was cheating during the 2020 presidential election, they’re just as certain that it will happen again in 2024. The new survey from Rasmussen Reports reveals that 52% of respondents, all Likely U.S. voters, say it is at least somewhat likely that cheating affected that race. That includes 36% who say it is “Very Likely.” And regarding the coming elections, the numbers don’t change much. With the upcoming midterm elections, what can we do to stop cheating on Election Day? For more information, Lars speaks with Brett Simpson, who is running for Auditor in Clark County Washington.
