KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
KELOLAND TV
Realtor: Sioux Falls market less competitive as interest rates rise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2002, mortgage interest rates have risen above 7% according to Freddie Mac. That’s a sharp increase from an average interest rate of 2.96% percent in 2021. For Fisher Sisters Real Estate co-owner Dana Fisher, that’s not surprising.
agupdate.com
Farmers say pork industry needs Wholestone plant
The fate of the new Wholestone pork processing plant in Sioux Falls will be up to voters, but pig farmers who are part owners in the company tout its convenient location and modern design as the solution to providing food for a growing population. Wholestone Farms cut the ribbon Oct....
dakotanewsnow.com
Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at Halloween weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is coming up on Monday. With a high of 64 in the forecast which is on the warmer side. Average temperatures for Halloween have a high of 53 and a low of 31 in the KELOLAND region. A record high temperature of 77...
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…
If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
(VIDEO) Xcel Energy Demolishes Iconic Coal Plant
GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy has demolished the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls. The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls from the 1930s to the 1990s. The plant was a key source of electricity during periods of high electrical demand from the 1990s and 2000s prior to retirement.
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Vermillion’s cake lady
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monica Iverson is well known in Vermillion. “I’m the cake lady. I’ve been the cake lady for years,” said Monica. For the past 27 years, Monica has been baking and designing cakes. “When my children were young, that’s kind of...
Get Ready To Scream Inside This Sioux Falls Car Wash For Charity
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year. But out of all the witches and vampires, there is nothing scarier than a dirty car. Luckily, Sioux Falls has plenty of car washes to choose from. Silverstar Car Wash is one car wash establishment that keeps your car clean....
wnax.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Wholestone Butcher Shop
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at Sioux Falls Tuesday for a new pork processing facility. Wholestone Farms financed the project. The facility is known as “The Butcher Shop.” More than 150 people, many business leaders and Sioux Falls chamber members attended the event to show support for the project. Luke Minion serves as the chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms and says the facility is designed to custom process hogs. Controversy has followed the project as well as the proposed larger commercial pork processing facility. Minion says there are more than 200 farmers associated with Wholestone Farms. He says the initial “Butcher Shop” facility will process around 20 to 25 hogs a week allowing local consumers to select pork from local pork producers. Sioux Falls residents will vote on whether they want the new processing facility to be in the area. Meanwhile, Minion says Wholestone Farms intends to move ahead with their plans for the larger commercial pork plant. Minion says Wholestone Farms is thankful for the Sioux Falls business community and economic development showing support. Monday is when the first hogs are scheduled to be processed in the new “Butcher Shop” facility.
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Halloween Safety Tips From Sioux Falls Fire Rescue
On Halloween night our communities will be taken over by little ghosts and goblins along with the occasional Elsa and Anna, and Spider-Man. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has some great tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe. Kids’ Safety Tips. • Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls
The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, we visited with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang. Here is the...
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
B102.7
