Fans campaign to put Henry Cavill in House Of The Dragon
As mixed as the reception to Game of Thrones’ final season was, it’s fair to say that we were all excited for the premiere of House Of The Dragon. Early reviews likened the show to Thrones’ very best middle seasons and needless to say, our expectations have been met. House Of The Dragon was renewed for a second season after just a handful of episodes and if you’re not Team Black, what are you doing?
House Of The Dragon season two release date leaves fans furious
After that finale, House Of The Dragon won't be returning to the small screen until 2024. While I have heard that good things come to those who wait, fans aren't overly enamoured with the fact that there's a two year pause before we see what happens next in one of the most epic wars in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.
Netflix is ditching its oldest original series
Like the vast majority of us, I’m a big fan of Netflix but the streamer does have one habit I cannot stand: It’s penchant for cancellations. Netflix has garnered somewhat of a reputation for cancelling its own original shows. A success one minute and cancelled the next. That’s increasingly becoming the life cycle of Netflix originals.
Gruesome new Netflix horror has 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
We’re at the very end of October which means it’s almost time for spooky season to draw to a close. In terms of Halloween viewing this year, Netflix has been supplying the goods. In case you missed it, new TV series The Midnight Club has broken the world record for the most jumpscares in a single episode of television. It’s not something I'll be watching but it sounds fun if you enjoy unsettling yourself, which I don’t.
Chlöe Bailey Shares Relationship Woes In New Song And Video 'For The Night'
The singer is working on releasing her debut solo album.
The Devil In Me preview: deadly ambition teeters on a knife edge
Pitting an already stressed out TV crew against a wannabe serial killer, The Devil In Me shares its ambition with its antagonist and it might be a fitting finale for the first season of the series. That being said, there's a possibility for this lofty goal to be its undoing.
Henry Cavill's latest video game obsession is a good one
It’s no secret that Henry Cavill is a massive nerd. The guy spent his lockdown painting mini Warhammer figurines, previously took to Instagram to share his PC build, and earlier this year, spent time hanging out with fans at Warhammer World in Nottingham, because, if you’d not guessed already, he absolutely loves Warhammer.
Silent Hill: Townfall is follow-up to P.T, says insider
Last week’s Silent Hill Transmission has given fans a lot to be excited about. Having gone over a decade without any full game releases, even one new title would have been thrilling, but Konami had a lot more up their sleeves than that. As well as Silent Hill f...
Zack Snyder praises Henry Cavill for Superman return
Following the raucous reception to the return of Superman in the mid-credits scene in Black Adam, director Zack Snyder has sent his congratulations to actor Henry Cavill, calling him the "greatest Superman ever." Sorry to everyone who was trying to steer clear of Black Adam spoilers. To be fair, you've...
Overwatch 2 chat is so toxic, players are disabling it
Earlier this month, the sequel to Overwatch finally landed, and yup, it sure is Overwatch again. But no, really, the new-and-improved title can be a lot of fun - assuming you’re not stuck in the role queue forever, begging and praying for someone else to play a support hero.
Unreal Engine 5 bodycam horror game looks like PT on steroids
October is the perfect time to delve into the world of horror, whether that’s by watching a spooky film or immersing yourself in a creepy game. Or alternatively, making the conscious decision to do neither because you value having a restful sleep. I’m not going to tell you which category I fall into here.
Red Dead Redemption 3 should star Charles Smith as protagonist, fans say
The next Red Dead Redemption title won't be on its way for a long while yet, however, that does offer fans a little creative licence with what they want to see. This time, they're sure that this character should step into the spotlight as the playable protagonist. Charles is actor...
Netflix's The Witcher writers didn't like the books or games
Beau DeMayo, the writer of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, recently revealed that a few of the writers on Netflix's The Witcher "actively disliked" the books and CD Projekt Red's series of games. Speaking about the upcoming X-Men '97, a reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, on his Instagram...
Xbox boss says the metaverse is just a rubbish video game
The world isn’t exactly full of love for Meta’s online VR game. Horizon Worlds (not to be confused with any of Aloy’s adventures) has found itself making headlines quite a bit lately, but never for the right reasons. Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous metaverse selfie was ripped to shreds after it was posted earlier this year (I mean, just look at it), and it’s since been revealed just how few people actually play the game at all.
Amazon's Fallout Series gets first teaser
Prime Video has shared the first official look at the upcoming Fallout TV series, and it looks absolutely spot on. Amazon and Bethesda announced they would be teaming up to adapt Fallout back in 2020, revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
Modern Warfare 2 'photorealistic' campaign level leaves fans stunned
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is almost here. In fact, it sort of already is - players who preordered the game got access to the campaign last week, and they’ve been getting well and truly stuck into it. Not all of the title's praise has been directed towards...
Twitch streamer falls for mod, flies across world to be with him
Twitch can sometimes be a very wholesome place. Just this month, one lovely streamer went from having nine followers to, at the time of writing, over 100 thousand after a TikTok of them singing happy birthday to a follower went viral. If you need more good feels on this fine...
The Witcher Remake announced, rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt has officially announced a remake of The Witcher, rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5. Developed by CD Projekt RED, the original Witcher game released for PC way back in 2009. While this first game obviously has its fans, most of you will be aware that The Witcher video games didn't really take off until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Needless to say, The Witcher does not feel anything like Wild Hunt. It's a more than a little rough around the edges, and in desperate need of a remake.
Doctor Who: fans flood back to show following David Tennant return
One of the most wonderful things about Doctor Who is that it's always changing. One moment it's about a mysterious old man and his granddaughter learning all about the Aztecs, the next it's following a bow tie-wearing maniac as he sprints through the wreckage of a ship pursued by stone statues.
