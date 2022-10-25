Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
thecentersquare.com
Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress
(The Center Square) – As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting too rosy of a picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
thecentersquare.com
Analysis shows some Tennessee students lost months of learning between 2019 and 2022
(The Center Square) — A new analysis of data from the Nation’s Report Card shows that Tennessee students lost, on average, what equals five months of math learning between 2019 and 2022 while the state’s students lost four months of reading learning. The Education Recovery Scorecard, from...
kttn.com
Second Iowa school district allows staff to carry guns
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board’s approach to keeping kids safe as...
thecentersquare.com
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: DeWine holds double-digit lead over Whaley for Ohio governor
(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s lead in polls has slipped as the Nov. 8 general election approaches, but it remains comfortably in the double digits over Democrat Nan Whaley. According to a Marist Ohio poll, DeWine has a 13-point lead over Whaley, 53-40, among...
thecentersquare.com
Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races
(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
thecentersquare.com
More wealthy, young professionals moving out of Illinois than moving in, new survey finds
(The Center Square) – A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia governor will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for students
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will not support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students attending public schools. “Within all my power that I have, West Virginia will not … mandate COVID-19 vaccines for kids,” Justice said during a news conference. “I can’t promise [that I won’t be] overridden or whatever it may be, but in all my power I do not think that that’s the right thing to do.”
thecentersquare.com
Illinois officials tout graduation rates but some say statistic is deceiving
(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Board of Education has released the 2022 Illinois Report Card showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade, but some say that is misleading. Officials attributed the improved graduation rate to Black and Hispanic students. State Schools Superintendent Carmen Ayala said...
thecentersquare.com
Florida Is Among the States Where People Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the U.S. economy, and higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched inflation, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717...
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
thecentersquare.com
In town hall with Hispanic Council, Oz urges a push to ‘unleash’ energy ‘beneath our feet’
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz answered questions concerning Latino business owners in a town hall on Friday, a day after his opponent did likewise. The forum, hosted by Javier Palomarez, president of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council, had Oz pitching himself as...
thecentersquare.com
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Arizona Senate
Elections for all 30 seats in the Arizona State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 16-14 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most and least expensive contested general elections in the State Senate. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Colorado
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Nevada
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
thecentersquare.com
Recent New Jersey grads spent half of high school 'under the shadow of the pandemic'
(The Center Square) – The pandemic’s impact on students was undeniable when looking at ACT scores for 2022 high school graduates, a representative of the nonprofit education organization said. The national average ACT composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8. That was the lowest...
Comments / 0