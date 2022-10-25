Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
hudsontv.com
Pre-K Students In North Bergen Get Fire Safety Lesson
NORTH HUDSON REGIONAL FIRE AND RESCUE GIVES NORTH BERGEN PRE-K STUDENTS LESSON IN FIRE SAFETY. NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Recently the North Bergen Pre-Kindergarden hosted the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue for a fire safety lesson that was a fun, valuable, and educational experience for all. In addition to the firefighters providing a lesson on “Stop, Drop, and Roll”, the dangers of playing with fire, calling 911, and other responses in case of a fire emergency, the children also had the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at a fire truck, take pictures with the firefighters, and were also given hats and educational coloring books.
hudsontv.com
East Newark To hold Halloween & Fall Festival Sunday
East Newark residents are invited to join in the festivities this Sunday, October 30th for the municipality’s Halloween Fall Festival. The event is being held in collaboration with the East Newark Public School. The event will feature a trunk or treat, bouncy houses, a pumpkin patch and so much...
hudsontv.com
WNY Free Senior Citizen Halloween Party Is Saturday
The Town of West New York has announced a free, senior citizen’s Halloween Party will be held this Saturday, October 29 at 12 noon at the Memorial Freshman Academy, located at 5400 Broadway. There will be a best costume contest. Tickets are available at the Senior’s Department Office. If...
hudsontv.com
Hop Shuttle Service Restored in Hoboken
Hop shuttle service has been restored in Hoboken. The Blue, Red, Green, and Senior Hop shuttles will operate as regularly scheduled. For more information on the free Hop service, go to https://www.hobokennj.gov/resources/the-hop.
hudsontv.com
HoBOOken 5K Race is Saturday, Register Now
Registration is still open for the HoBOOken 5k race scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The race, along the Hoboken waterfront, begins at 10 a.m. at Pier A. It benefits the Hoboken Shelter, which serves 500 meals daily, hosts 1,000 showers weekly, and shelters 50 people nightly. For more information or...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Hosts Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest & Parade Sunday
Bring your pup and register for the Hoboken Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest and Parade fundraiser! The new fundraiser, organized by the Hoboken Community Center, will support the Hoboken Food Pantry. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Church Square Park. The costume contest will begin at 2:30 p.m. Prizes...
hudsontv.com
Suspect Arrested for 2021 Hit-and-Run On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen
A Newark man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run collision on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen that critically injured a 56-year-old woman and a 3-year-boy. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, 22-year old Micah James is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a crime of the third degree; Hindering Apprehension, a crime of the third degree; and two counts of Assault by Auto, crimes of the fourth degree. James was arrested in Hinesville, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 during a traffic stop with an open warrant relating to the collision and was extradited to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, where he arrived on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Felon Convicted of Possessing Heroin, Cocaine and Loaded Firearm
NEWARK, N.J. – A Hudson County, New Jersey, man was convicted of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted on Oct. 26, 2022, following a...
hudsontv.com
Corrections Officer From Jersey City, Faces up to 10 years for Smuggling Tobacco to Inmate
Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced that Christopher Smoaks, a Senior Correctional Police Officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, has been arrested and charged with bribery in official matters and conspiracy. Smoaks, 31, of Jersey City, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative...
hudsontv.com
Guttenberg Haunted Hallway
Youngsters from Guttenberg got to experience a Halloween Haunted Hallway on Saturday afternoon at the Gerald Drasheff Community Center on Hudson Avenue. This was the third time the town has transformed the hallways of the community center into a scary, spooky, dark, fun0filled adventure for local children. After not being...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Man Arrested For Threatening Another Person With A Knife
58-year old James Kegel of Hoboken was arrested on Wednesday, October 26 at approximately 6:45 pm on the 300 block of Washington Street. According to Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, Kegel was arrested for aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and weapons possession. Mecka says police units responded to that area...
hudsontv.com
Two Charged After Authorities Seize More Than 450 Grams of Methamphetamine
Two individuals have been arrested on drug charges following a joint investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and 36-year old Husam Fooda of East Elmhurst,...
Comments / 0