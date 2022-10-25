ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida heads out west in latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections

By Sergio De La Espriella
 3 days ago
USA TODAY Sports has released its updated bowl projections following Week 8 of the college football season. They once again have the Florida Gators playing the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl, set to take place on Dec. 17.

Oregon State is having a very successful season. Last week, they dominated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9 to improve their record to 6-2. That win made them bowl-eligible for only the fourth time since 2009. Their two losses came in Pac-12 conference play at the hands of USC and Utah, two of the top teams in their conference. Their final four games of the season will all come in conference play.

Because the Pac-12 championship game participants will be the top two teams in the conference, regardless of division affiliation, the Beavers still have a chance to play for a conference championship this season — something they haven’t won since 2000.

Florida currently sits at 4-3, with all three losses coming in SEC play. Making a bowl game would be a success at this point in the Gators’ season. Their remaining schedule includes Georgia, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Florida State. Of those five games, only Vanderbilt seems like a “guaranteed” win, and even that isn’t a given, with the Commodores having a very successful season by their standards.

The Gators’ next game will be against UGA. The game will be played this Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

