Before he was a U.S. Senate candidate, before he was an NFL and USFL star, Herschel Walker was a Heisman Trophy winner for the Georgia Bulldogs. On Saturday, Walker saluted the man who coached him to the Heisman in 1982 and the Bulldogs' national title in 1980: Vince Dooley. Dooley died Friday at the age of 90. ...

ATHENS, GA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO