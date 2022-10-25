When news broke of Herschel Walker allegedly advocating for and paying for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, conservative voices reacted exactly how they should have, denouncing abortion as murder and vowing that if the allegations were true, they would certainly not vote for a baby murderer … Kidding. I’m just kidding. The Republican Party’s legitimacy is hanging on by a thread. As a right-leaning voter, I don’t want to see the GOP fail, but I also...

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO