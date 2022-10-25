Read full article on original website
Rand Paul campaigns against JCPS school board members at GOP 'education reform' rally
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul suggested at a local Republican rally Friday evening that Jefferson County voters should oust all four incumbents running for the Jefferson County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. "How long have the Jefferson schools been failing us? Decades," he said. "They keep electing the same people. Maybe it's time for a new slate of people on the school board." ...
Op/Ed: Herschel Walker, MAGA candidates prove character irrelevant to some Republicans
When news broke of Herschel Walker allegedly advocating for and paying for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, conservative voices reacted exactly how they should have, denouncing abortion as murder and vowing that if the allegations were true, they would certainly not vote for a baby murderer … Kidding. I’m just kidding. The Republican Party’s legitimacy is hanging on by a thread. As a right-leaning voter, I don’t want to see the GOP fail, but I also...
