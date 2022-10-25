Read full article on original website
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?
Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
Elon Musk Rocket Launch Lights Up El Paso Sky
No, it wasn’t a comet or a meteorite, and no there is no alien invasion to report. A mysterious glowing object moving across the El Paso sky Thursday evening (10/27/22) caused a flood of inquiries on local media Facebook pages, with many wondering if they had just seen an alien spacecraft.
Your Child’s Best Cloud Photo Could Be Displayed in La Nube’s “Big Sky” Exhibit
From sunsets to sunrises, El Pasoans love to snap a photo of El Paso skies no matter the weather because El Paso’s sky can sometimes be a beautiful sight. Well, if your child has ever snapped a photo of the El Paso sky and you’ve thought “Wow, this picture should be in a museum somewhere,” well you are in luck!
El Paso Circle K’s Now Have Self-checkout, WTF
As somebody who visits circle k pretty often, I've never thought of convenience stores as convenient. It looks like circle k is getting with the times and have installed its first set of self-checkout machines in El Paso. This is the kind of thing that will drive older El Pasoans...
What is the Massive Concrete Structure Going Up in Eastlake?
If you’ve driven by far east El Paso County around where the Eastlake Marketplace is you’ve no doubt noticed two things: (1.) how much traffic there is in the area now, and (2.) how it’s booming with all kinds of new construction. Perhaps you’ve also become aware...
SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate Lower Valley shooting that sent one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said one male was shot at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Crime scene tape was placed and blocked off Acapulco...
KVIA
Car catches fire in West El Paso early Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas-A truck goes up in flames early Friday morning. It happened in west El Paso near I-10 and Trade Center. Video captured by TXDOT cameras shows as first responders battled the flames until they were put out minutes later. Fire officials said there were no injuries reported. First...
West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso
Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
9 Thoughts Everybody Ultimately Has After Moving To El Paso
1. "Oh, that's the wall? I thought it was way bigger." 2. "This is the scariest place to drive on the highway. Why do people drive so fast?!" 3. "I'm never going to be able to eat Mexican food anywhere else and think it's good." 4. "Cost of living isn't...
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
dayton247now.com
Nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in pandemic assistance
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to people who applied for utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Project Amistad in El Paso, Texas, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from...
El Pasoans Invited To Chicho’s Second Anime Fest Inside Bassett Place Mall
Anime lovers have the chance at enjoying yet another Anime Fest at Bassett Place mall all thanks to the local shopping & retail store Chicho’s. This past May, Chicho’s hosted their first-ever Anime Fest inside Bassett Place Mall. Dozens of Anime lovers showed up and made the first-ever Anime Fest a huge success.
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
Last Weekend for Corn Stalks and Photo Ops at Two El Paso-Area Corn Mazes
It’s a wrap on fall fun after this weekend at two of the three El Paso-area corn mazes. El Paso’s Corn Maze and Mesilla Valley Maze are shutting down the corn stalks and seasonal photo ops after this Sunday, so if you’ve been meaning to get lost but haven't gotten around to doing it, you are running out of time and options.
Five El Paso “Fall” Things That Are Way Scarier Than Halloween
As Halloween draws closer, here are a few more scary things going on around El Paso, courtesy of Mother Nature and those "other" holidays. Five Finger Death Punch homecoming concert in December. Listen weekdays at 10:15am, 2:15am and 5:15pm for code words you can enter via the KLAQ mobile app for a chance to win.
El Paso CBP officers seize nearly 500 pounds of bologna, nearly 300 pounds of cheese
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized 484 pounds of bologna and 285 pounds of cheese during the early morning hours of Oct. 27. The 484-pound bologna seizure occurred just after 1:30 a.m. when a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a pickup […]
Important Safety Tips & Handy Map for the El Paso Halloween Parade
The Halloween Parade is almost here and if you have questions, well, allow me to answer some for you. The Halloween parade is on Monday, October 31st. The parade begins at 3:30 P.M. Where is the Halloween Parade?. The parade is at Album Park. What is the parade route?. Check...
One El Paso Trail Takes You To The Sight of a Plane Crash
If you're the kind of person that loves to hike, El Paso has a lot of different trails you can take; some easy & some difficult. But there's one in particular that's... certainly unique that the others in El Paso. (But you already know that if you clicked on this...
Viral YouTube Star Brings Mr. Beast Burger Shop Back To East El Paso
Alright, so one thing my son is very good at is making sure I am kept up on the latest YouTube stars that he is obsessed with. One in particular is a name I have heard before, Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson who is considered YouTube royalty because of his over 215 million followers across social media.
