93.1 KISS FM

Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?

Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
95.5 KLAQ

Elon Musk Rocket Launch Lights Up El Paso Sky

No, it wasn’t a comet or a meteorite, and no there is no alien invasion to report. A mysterious glowing object moving across the El Paso sky Thursday evening (10/27/22) caused a flood of inquiries on local media Facebook pages, with many wondering if they had just seen an alien spacecraft.
KTSM

SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
KVIA

Car catches fire in West El Paso early Friday morning

EL PASO, Texas-A truck goes up in flames early Friday morning. It happened in west El Paso near I-10 and Trade Center. Video captured by TXDOT cameras shows as first responders battled the flames until they were put out minutes later. Fire officials said there were no injuries reported. First...
93.1 KISS FM

West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso

Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
KFOX 14

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
dayton247now.com

Nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in pandemic assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to people who applied for utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Project Amistad in El Paso, Texas, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from...
93.1 KISS FM

Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
