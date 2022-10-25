Read full article on original website
KIMT
Residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a high-altitude research project
MASON CITY, Iowa – Internal medicine residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a research project that could help people in high-altitude situations. The project is aimed at improving understanding of the impacts of decreased blood oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia. It will study healthy people who fly to high altitudes on a routine basis, and how their bodies respond.
KIMT
Austin non-profit gets $150,000 from Thielen Foundation
AUSTIN, Minn. – Nexus-Gerard Family Healing is getting $150,000 from the Thielen Foundation. It’s part of a $1 million donation being made by the Minnesota Viking wide receiver’s charity to eight non-profit organizations around the state. “The partnership organizations that we are supporting with these gifts have...
KIMT
Physical Ed teacher of the year awarded at Sumner Elementary
AUSTIN, Minn. - One remarkable teacher in Austin has been delegated the Physical Education Teacher of the Year award. Derek Picha, an experienced physical education teacher at Austin's Sumner Elementary School, received this award from the Minnesota Society of Health and Physical Educators. This organization recognized his hard work in...
KIMT
Skylight installation to close Rochester Public Library for one day
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Installation of a new skylight will close the Rochester Public Library on Monday. “As expected, we are having to close for the install of the new skylight for the same concerns we had during the removal of the old one,” says Library Director Karen Lemke. “While we never like to close, we still need to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”
KIMT
Nominations for Rochester Mayor's Medal of Honor award deadline is Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayor's Medal of Honor award has been a Rochester tradition for nearly 40 years and there is still time to submit your nominations for this year. This year there are 14 categories including the Senior/Elder Achievement Award, Sustainability Award, Excellence in City Service Award, Educational Excellence Award, and the Heroism Award.
KIMT
Rochester Public Transit five-year plan being finalized
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is finalizing its five-year development plan for city-wide operations. Public transit leaders presented the latest ideas for the city's public transportation in Rochester on Wednesday. Some of the future plans include expanded routes and new routes, as well as extended hours of service during...
KIMT
After 6 months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic reach agreement
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After six months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic who are employed by Morrison Healthcare have come to an agreement. The contract impacts 500 SEIU members and an additional 100 from Teamsters 120 and AFSCME Council 65. “This contract is a step in the right...
KIMT
Mayor Kim Norton reflects on policies ahead of the general election
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton is gearing up for re-election as we are less than two weeks away from the mayoral race. This morning, Mayor Norton shared about policies that she is passionate about and the issues she wants to address the most if re-elected. Much of what she...
KIMT
Renovations planned for Allendale Park
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city of Rochester Parks & Recreation department plans to have around $200,000 worth of renovations done to the sports courts in Allendale Park. Due to the poor condition of the courts and the drainage issues caused by its location, the department hopes to have it redone and moved a little closer to the parking lot. Park Planner Jeff Feece said an investment like this is worth it for the community.
KIMT
Funding and staffing issues hurting rural ambulance and EMS
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ambulance services save lives every day, and while ambulance services and EMS everywhere are facing challenges, there are particular issues facing rural communities. A roundtable discussion was held Wednesday in Rochester about what needs to be done to ensure a strong rural emergency medical services in the...
KIMT
Farmers worry about future crop outlooks as drought conditions worsen
PINE ISLAND, Minn.-Farmers in Olmsted County are hoping for a few more rainfalls before winter sets in, as most of the area is currently in a moderate drought. Matt Kruger, who owns a farm in Pine Island, said there were only two good rainfalls in Oct., leaving his soil an inch of water short.
KIMT
Preparing for the trio of viruses this winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we head into the colder months - we're unfortunately being followed by a trio of diseases: COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. We see more respiratory diseases because of a change in behavior, like people staying indoors and being closer together more. Olmsted County Public Health said...
KIMT
What would Rochester residents do with Powerball jackpot of $800 million
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After 36 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner, the Powerball jackpot now stands at $800 million. No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing which was estimated at $700 million dollars. The cash value of the prize is now nearly $384 million.It would...
KIMT
"Murder for Two" at the Rochester Civic Theatre
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Civic Theatre is putting on their production of the whodunit musical comedy "Murder for Two." Although the show was cast in late July, rehearsals didn't start until October 10th. That means that all the character work, choreography, staging, and set building was done in a little over two weeks. Actor Jeff Anderson said that the limited time frame wasn't the only challenge he faced.
KIMT
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
KIMT
FBI and DOJ says local governments should keep an eye out for threats towards election workers ahead of the midterms
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) cautioned municipalities across the United States of potential threats to election workers. Christiaan Cartwright, who is with the election team for the City of Rochester, said election workers have received more training this election cycle than years...
KIMT
Safety tips ahead of the Hallo-weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It is spooky season! But even during spooky season, the Rochester Fire Department wants to remind the community to be cautious of some fire safety tips - like keeping Halloween decorations like hay bales and dried corn stalks away form heat sources - they are extremely flammable.
KIMT
Rochester mobile home destroyed in early-morning fire, neighbors concerned
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A mobile home was destroyed Friday during an early-morning fire at Bob's Trailer Court in the 1000 block of Marion Rd. SE. Fire officials said it happened at 1:35 a.m. when they arrived on scene and found a fully engulfed fire. No people were inside at the time.
KIMT
Man sentenced for Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a sentence of probation for a Rochester burglar. Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in August and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $438.72 in restitution. Tur was arrested for two burglaries on October...
KIMT
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
