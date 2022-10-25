ROCHESTER, Minn. – Installation of a new skylight will close the Rochester Public Library on Monday. “As expected, we are having to close for the install of the new skylight for the same concerns we had during the removal of the old one,” says Library Director Karen Lemke. “While we never like to close, we still need to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO