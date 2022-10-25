ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KIMT

Residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a high-altitude research project

MASON CITY, Iowa – Internal medicine residents at MercyOne North Iowa are part of a research project that could help people in high-altitude situations. The project is aimed at improving understanding of the impacts of decreased blood oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia. It will study healthy people who fly to high altitudes on a routine basis, and how their bodies respond.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Austin non-profit gets $150,000 from Thielen Foundation

AUSTIN, Minn. – Nexus-Gerard Family Healing is getting $150,000 from the Thielen Foundation. It’s part of a $1 million donation being made by the Minnesota Viking wide receiver’s charity to eight non-profit organizations around the state. “The partnership organizations that we are supporting with these gifts have...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Physical Ed teacher of the year awarded at Sumner Elementary

AUSTIN, Minn. - One remarkable teacher in Austin has been delegated the Physical Education Teacher of the Year award. Derek Picha, an experienced physical education teacher at Austin's Sumner Elementary School, received this award from the Minnesota Society of Health and Physical Educators. This organization recognized his hard work in...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Skylight installation to close Rochester Public Library for one day

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Installation of a new skylight will close the Rochester Public Library on Monday. “As expected, we are having to close for the install of the new skylight for the same concerns we had during the removal of the old one,” says Library Director Karen Lemke. “While we never like to close, we still need to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Nominations for Rochester Mayor's Medal of Honor award deadline is Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayor's Medal of Honor award has been a Rochester tradition for nearly 40 years and there is still time to submit your nominations for this year. This year there are 14 categories including the Senior/Elder Achievement Award, Sustainability Award, Excellence in City Service Award, Educational Excellence Award, and the Heroism Award.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester Public Transit five-year plan being finalized

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is finalizing its five-year development plan for city-wide operations. Public transit leaders presented the latest ideas for the city's public transportation in Rochester on Wednesday. Some of the future plans include expanded routes and new routes, as well as extended hours of service during...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Renovations planned for Allendale Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city of Rochester Parks & Recreation department plans to have around $200,000 worth of renovations done to the sports courts in Allendale Park. Due to the poor condition of the courts and the drainage issues caused by its location, the department hopes to have it redone and moved a little closer to the parking lot. Park Planner Jeff Feece said an investment like this is worth it for the community.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Funding and staffing issues hurting rural ambulance and EMS

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ambulance services save lives every day, and while ambulance services and EMS everywhere are facing challenges, there are particular issues facing rural communities. A roundtable discussion was held Wednesday in Rochester about what needs to be done to ensure a strong rural emergency medical services in the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Preparing for the trio of viruses this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we head into the colder months - we're unfortunately being followed by a trio of diseases: COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. We see more respiratory diseases because of a change in behavior, like people staying indoors and being closer together more. Olmsted County Public Health said...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

"Murder for Two" at the Rochester Civic Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Civic Theatre is putting on their production of the whodunit musical comedy "Murder for Two." Although the show was cast in late July, rehearsals didn't start until October 10th. That means that all the character work, choreography, staging, and set building was done in a little over two weeks. Actor Jeff Anderson said that the limited time frame wasn't the only challenge he faced.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

FBI and DOJ says local governments should keep an eye out for threats towards election workers ahead of the midterms

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) cautioned municipalities across the United States of potential threats to election workers. Christiaan Cartwright, who is with the election team for the City of Rochester, said election workers have received more training this election cycle than years...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Safety tips ahead of the Hallo-weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It is spooky season! But even during spooky season, the Rochester Fire Department wants to remind the community to be cautious of some fire safety tips - like keeping Halloween decorations like hay bales and dried corn stalks away form heat sources - they are extremely flammable.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for Rochester burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a sentence of probation for a Rochester burglar. Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in August and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $438.72 in restitution. Tur was arrested for two burglaries on October...
ROCHESTER, MN

