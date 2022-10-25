Read full article on original website
Related
Dr Pepper Just Released a Limited Edition Soda That’s Supposed to Taste Like Barrel-Aged Bourbon
Dr Pepper bourbon soda? Well, kind of. The beverage brand is now offering a limited-edition drink called Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. And even though bourbon is the inspiration for the drink… it’s not alcoholic. Dr Pepper has always bubbled away separately from Coke and Pepsi, with...
12tomatoes.com
Are These Disco Era Cocktails Still Drinkable By Today’s Standards?
You go out to a bar, and despite cocktails having a revival, you have to wonder, what cocktails didn’t make the cut. Do trendy cocktails of the past taste good to the palates of today?. Many people are making cocktail videos on YouTube, but Greg from the channel How...
Comments / 0