Fantasy Football Week 8: Running Back rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Kenneth Walker III is here, and he's looking every bit the part of a league-winning waiver addition in fantasy and Offensive Rookie of the Year contender. The Seahawks running back exploded against the Chargers on Sunday and easily outperformed his RB8 positional rank from our crew, finishing as the week's overall RB3 with 168 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 23 carries, including a long of 74. Only Josh Jacobs (35.0) and Austin Ekeler (30.7) outdid Walker's (28.8) fantasy scoring performance.

And Seattle's rookie runner may just be getting started — as our own Matt Harmon puts it, Walker is looking like a force in fantasy and there may be just a few backs you'd rather have the rest of the way:

Over his last three games, Ken Walker has carried the ball 52 times for 353 rush yards and four touchdowns. He's the NFL's leading rusher since Week 5.

Walker hasn't just looked like a nice injury fill-in for Seattle after losing Rashaad Penny, he looks like one of the best backs in football.

He's producing without contributing as a pass catcher, too, seeing just three targets (two receptions) in that aforementioned stretch. Walker has 21-plus carries and 97-plus yards in each of his two starts and demonstrates his big-play potential every week, with runs of 34-plus yards in each of the past three games.

Our team of fantasy analysts ranks Walker as the No. 5 RB for Week 8 when the Seahawks host the 6-1 New York Giants, whose run defense surrenders plenty of yards (144.4, fifth-worst) but hasn't been the softest when it comes to fantasy points allowed to RBs (22nd). One member of our crew even likes Walker as the No. 2 RB play this week.

Here's the running back position — check out where Walker and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 8:

