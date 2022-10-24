Read full article on original website
Raven Of 'Love Is Blind' Explained The Bartise Jumping Jacks Scene & Editing Isn't To Blame
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is speaking out about one of the cringiest scenes in season 3 of the hit Netflix show, which shows her working out while a fellow cast member pours his heart out to her on their blind date. The scene shows Bartise Bowden opening up...
Upworthy
Kid accidentally records himself instead of his dad and his expressions are so pure
Children are often so adorable, especially when they look up to and express love toward their parents. Sometimes, children are so pure about their love for their parents that the message comes through loud and clear. A Reddit user recently posted an extremely heartwarming video about a child who doesn't even realize that he's showing his unadulterated affection toward his dad. In the video posted by user u/mindyour on the popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, a child is seen trying to record his father dancing to Taylor Swift's "Love Story." The video is titled, "Boy thinks he's recording his dad" and has more than 150,000 upvotes. The video shows the dad dancing and then another video comes in, which shows that the child had been recording himself the whole time!
Man lies $30 engagement ring is worth $50,000 to his fiance
Some experts say that white lies are to some extent normal and common in a relationship. But bigger lies are rare and can damage the relationship by eroding trust. Also, the partner who is lied to might feel like a fool for believing the lie.
Deaf baby hears mom say 'I love you' for the first time and her reaction is priceless
The child was born with hearing impairment and was able to hear her parents for the first time when she was 2-months-old.
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
womenworking.com
Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family
Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Elon Musk once got up in the middle of the night and dug through snow to pick flowers for his wife after forgetting to buy her a Christmas present
Elon Musk once dug through snow to pick flowers after forgetting to buy his wife a Christmas gift. Talulah Riley, who lived in Colorado with Musk at the time, recounted the story for a documentary. She said Musk went out for two hours in the night and returned with a...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something
I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it. She started calling him randomly, at all hours, with some sort of life crisis that she apparently needed him to help her process through conversation.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Pronounced Dead at 44
The entertainment community has suffered another sad loss as Zuri Craig, a finalist from the 10th season of America’s Got Talent, was pronounced dead at age 44. His family made the announcement on Sunday (Oct. 23) via his ZoReMi Ent Instagram account and confirmed the singer passed away on Friday (Oct. 21).
AOL Corp
Christina Perri welcomes 'double rainbow baby' after stillbirth and miscarriage
Christina Perri just welcomed a very special bundle of joy to the world. The singer-songwriter shared the good news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday — she gave birth to her “double rainbow” baby on Saturday, Oct. 22. "She’s here!" Perri wrote alongside a...
"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'From Scratch'
A paranormal reality show and multiple mystery series are also trending on the streaming service.
‘He would have done the most extraordinary things’: the shock of losing a loved one to Sads
Patrick Walters was in the throes of first love when his apparently healthy partner died in his sleep. How close are we to understanding ‘sudden arrhythmic death syndrome’?
Heartbreaking moment monkey says final goodbyes to human pal after jumping onto coffin and kissing him at funeral
THIS is the heart-breaking moment a grief-stricken monkey gave his human pal a final kiss at his funeral. Peetambaram Rajan, 56, had reportedly died last Monday after contracting a sudden illness at his forest-side home in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. But throughout his life he been known for feeding a wild...
Security Camera Catches Big Brother Waking Baby Brother Up By Singing Happy Birthday to Him
This is a moment mom will never forget
AOL Corp
Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Hair as Machine Gun Kelly Wears a Sheer Corset to TIME100 Event
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night and truly came through with their outfits. Megan wore a gorgeous amber gown from Maison Yeya and debuted red hair to match, while MGK casually wore a sheer corset. So yeah, if you're looking for a celebrity couple to be for Halloween, lemme just:
