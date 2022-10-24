Children are often so adorable, especially when they look up to and express love toward their parents. Sometimes, children are so pure about their love for their parents that the message comes through loud and clear. A Reddit user recently posted an extremely heartwarming video about a child who doesn't even realize that he's showing his unadulterated affection toward his dad. In the video posted by user u/mindyour on the popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, a child is seen trying to record his father dancing to Taylor Swift's "Love Story." The video is titled, "Boy thinks he's recording his dad" and has more than 150,000 upvotes. The video shows the dad dancing and then another video comes in, which shows that the child had been recording himself the whole time!

16 HOURS AGO