Upworthy

Kid accidentally records himself instead of his dad and his expressions are so pure

Children are often so adorable, especially when they look up to and express love toward their parents. Sometimes, children are so pure about their love for their parents that the message comes through loud and clear. A Reddit user recently posted an extremely heartwarming video about a child who doesn't even realize that he's showing his unadulterated affection toward his dad. In the video posted by user u/mindyour on the popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, a child is seen trying to record his father dancing to Taylor Swift's "Love Story." The video is titled, "Boy thinks he's recording his dad" and has more than 150,000 upvotes. The video shows the dad dancing and then another video comes in, which shows that the child had been recording himself the whole time!
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Vibe

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Pronounced Dead at 44

The entertainment community has suffered another sad loss as Zuri Craig, a finalist from the 10th season of America’s Got Talent, was pronounced dead at age 44. His family made the announcement on Sunday (Oct. 23) via his ZoReMi Ent Instagram account and confirmed the singer passed away on Friday (Oct. 21).
Aabha Gopan

"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.

