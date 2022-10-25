Read full article on original website
Rings of Power star lands next lead movie role in new comedy
Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark has booked her next movie role in a satirical comedy. The actress, also known for critically acclaimed horror Saint Maud, will star in The Fox alongside Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney (via Screen Daily). The directorial debut from Dario Russo, The Fox follows the heir...
Ant-Man 3 adds The Good Place star in mystery role
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has cast The Good Place's William Jackson Harper in a mystery role. It's been confirmed the actor will make an appearance in the upcoming threequel, though Variety reports his exact role is being kept tightly under wraps. What we do know is he'll star alongside...
Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to James Gunn's major new DC role
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has responded to the news that director James Gunn will take over the Worlds of DC as co-CEO with The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran. Ever since the news was announced, fans have been speculating about how Feige would react to one of his most prized employees heading a rival studio, but fortunately for Gunn, he's nothing but supportive.
Ozark star Jason Bateman teams up with Jude Law for new Netflix series Black Rabbit
Ozark's Jason Bateman is returning to Netflix for a new limited series, which will see him star opposite Jude Law. Black Rabbit is also set to be directed by Bateman, while the two stars will act as executive producers on the show as well, according to Deadline. No plot details...
Is Nightmare Before Christmas director and Jordan Peele's new Netflix movie worth watching?
Wendell and Wild is what you get when you mix the darkly whimsical genius of The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick with the humour of Key and Peele. The stop-motion animated Netflix film has charm and spooks in equal measure. The titular Wendell and Wild are scheming demon brothers...
Community: The Movie potential release date, returning cast, plot and all you need to know
Community is one of those sitcoms that, like so many of the off-kilter shows of its ilk, inspired a devoted fanbase, countless memes, and plenty of tears when it went off air. However, much like those self-same sitcoms, Community is officially getting a movie. Before you get too excited to...
Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on the female characters
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the mammoth task of navigating a story after losing its titular hero, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the Black Panther, in 2020. But it looks like the film found a solution: focus on the female characters. Specifically Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Ramonda (Angela Bassett).
Venom 3 takes an exciting step forward
Venom 3 is taking a huge step forward with a key promotion. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures has decided on Kelly Marcel to follow Andy Serkis as director after previously writing Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Marcel has traditionally been a writer, having written Fifty Shades of Grey...
Walking Dead star's The Serpent Queen has future revealed beyond season 1
The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton will return as Catherine de Medici in The Serpent Queen season 2. Ahead of the edgy historical drama's season 1 finale this weekend, Starz's president of original programming Kathryn Busby announced official news of the renewal. "The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic...
Drag Race UK's Le Fil talks "disheartening" feedback and being "sidelined"
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Le Fil about her time on Drag Race UK season four.
Celebrity Gogglebox's Gordon Ramsay has meltdown over Love is Blind
Gordon Ramsay had a hysterical reaction to a couple's declaration of love on Love is Blind during tonight's (October 28) Gogglebox Stand Up To Cancer special. This week, the nation's armchair critics were joined by a host of celebrities to give their opinions on The Watcher, Only Connect and I Can See Your Voice — however, it was the famous chef's reaction to the reality dating show which left viewers laughing.
Guardians of the Galaxy set to bring back dead character in holiday special
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Marvel fans get ready for another emotional rollercoaster as Yondu is set to make a reappearance in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As Guardians of the Galaxy fans will already know, Michael Rooker's character sacrificed himself in the second...
Prey for the Devil gets crucified in first reviews
Prey for the Devil, the supernatural horror film that follows the story of a nun who trains to become a female exorcist, has critics and audiences divided as first reviews have essentially crucified this film. As of the time of writing this article, the film has a 23% critics score...
American Horror Story's Emma Roberts shares first look at new rom-com
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has provided fans with a first look at her upcoming rom-com Space Cadet. Roberts will play Rex, a party girl who enrols in a NASA training programme and discovers that her heart and street smarts could put her ahead of the other applicants. Taking...
Doctor Who shares "up-close" look at David Tennant's new costume
Doctor Who has shared an "up close" look at David Tennant’s costume, which he wore during Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of the show. In case you missed it, during Whittaker's last episode, she was regenerated into none other than David Tennant, much to the shock and delight of fans.
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
Emmerdale crisis as cast exodus starts?
It seems like there is another emmerdale exodus after the on screen exit of Chloe is the latest actor to quit the show over the last few months. Chloe is the the 3rd exit in 2 weeks with Al expected to follow very soon after the actor quit. Excuse me?...
Albums/Tours You Hope For in 2023
RIHANNA - cant actually believe im saying her yet again. Britney - dont know how likely this is, she had a #1 this year with Elton John so hoping she does new music next year. Tours [already booked Olly Murs for April 2023, im pissed off P!nk is doing a so called 'UK Tour' next year but its actually a fecking England Tour]
EE who remembers this awful storyline?
Wonder if Freddie will find out. A lot of people say kat and Alfies first stint was perfect and the toxicity started when she returned pregnant with Alfies cousin. I wondered which one you were going to choose. Posts: 16,846. Forum Member. ✭✭. 28/10/22 - 10:28 #3. It was a...
